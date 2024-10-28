Trump courts Asian American voters in Las Vegas rally
Former President Donald Trump headlined an AAPI-focused rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, centering his speech on policies toward economic growth, public safety and immigration reform. “United for Change,” which was held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center, marked Trump’s first targeted outreach to AAPI voters this election cycle.
What he said: Trump emphasized his vision for an economy benefiting all Americans, especially acknowledging the Filipino community, which make up the largest subgroup of Asian Americans in Nevada. He reiterated his commitment to combat illegal immigration through his mass deportation campaign, which invokes a 1798 law that led to the incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. He also reused his “China virus” rhetoric to describe COVID-19, a term linked to increased anti-Asian hate during the pandemic. Trump was joined by prominent conservative AAPI figures, including Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy, who expressed solidarity with the audience.
Why he needs AAPI votes: Asian Americans, which make up about 12% of Nevada’s electorate, represent the fastest-growing demographic in the state. The group has traditionally leaned Democratic — with Joe Biden securing 64% of the AAPI vote in Nevada in 2020 — but 2022’s gubernatorial race suggests a growing shift, with Democrats only winning by an 8% margin. Republicans see this as an opportunity, especially as economic issues and public safety resonate with AAPI small business owners and families. “Just as we’re seeing huge shifts with Hispanics and the black community, this is a group that is poised to resonate powerfully with President Trump’s message of economic empowerment, law-and-order, safe streets and a return to orderly, sane immigration policies,” Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk said ahead of the rally.
