Trump courts voters with tax relief promises in Las Vegas rally

STORY: :: September 13, 2024

:: Las Vegas, Nevada

:: At a rally, Trump pledges to cut federal taxes on Social Security income, overtime, and tips

“And when I'm back in that beautiful White House, we will pass larger tax cuts for workers. And we have a special tax that here is going to do, I think, quite well. It's called no tax on tips. No tax. No tax on tips.”

“And we will have no tax on Social Security benefits for our seniors.“

“And then we wheeled out a great one. And I actually think this is going to be fantastic for the country as well as the worker, because a lot of people are going to be working overtime. And just yesterday, I announced that there will be no taxes on overtime.”

Trump emphasized these tax cuts as a means of easing financial burdens on retirees and service industry workers, crucial in Nevada's hospitality-driven economy. He framed these proposals as part of his "America First" agenda, aiming to bolster domestic financial independence.

Trump’s "No Tax on Tips" policy resonated with the crowd, particularly in a state where the hospitality industry plays a significant role.

The rally, held under the bright lights of Las Vegas, was part of Trump’s push to win over battleground states, especially appealing to middle-class voters and the growing Latino electorate in Nevada.