Trump to declare border emergency, use US military to 'repel forms of invasion'

WASHINGTON − President-elect Donald Trump on Monday is expected to declare a national border emergency and order the U.S. armed forces to "repel forms of invasion" at the U.S.-Mexico border, including illegal migration and drug trafficking, according to incoming administration officials.

The 10 executive orders – previewed by incoming White House officials who spoke anonymously before he was set to be sworn in at noon – appear to lay the groundwork for the sprawling crackdown on immigration Trump promised during his campaign.

Under the emergency declaration, the administration will suspend refugee resettlement, finish building the border wall, suspend entry of nationals from "countries of concern" and attempt to end the constitutionally guaranteed right to citizenship for children born in the U.S. to some foreign nationals.

The incoming administration also plans to use the military to target drug cartels as "global terrorists" and use the military to combat them, though officials declined to provide details on the rules of engagement.

Republican presidential candidate and President-elect Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott speak during a Thanksgiving luncheon in Edinburg, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2023.

Trump's vow to launch a "mass deportation" was the signature promise of his campaign.

The declaration of a national emergency comes as illegal border crossings are at their lowest level in more than five years. In early January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported roughly 1,000 migrant encounters daily, from California to Texas – down 75% from a year ago.

The officials said the executive orders came in response to widespread chaos at the border during the four years of the Biden administration. The officials cited the record number of encounters with migrants at the border who didn't have legal authorization to be in the country during that period, including hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children.

Executive orders on border security, immigration

Trump promised numerous executive actions to secure the border on "Day One," and the 10 orders represent an initial tranche of directives, the incoming White House officials said.

One order declares criminal cartels as "global terrorist groups," allowing the deployment of the military. The order is intended to target members of transnational gangs including Tren De Aragua and MS 13 and the trafficking of fentanyl and others drugs.

Another order would end the birthright citizenship that has been guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to any child born in the United States, a right enshrined in the Constitution in the years following the Civil War. The order aims to deny citizenship to children born to some foreign nationals in the country illegally.

In his inaugural speech, Trump said he would invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to combat criminal gangs with foreign members.

“I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to the U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities,” Trump said.

Chad Wolf, a former acting secretary of Homeland Security who is now executive director of the America First Policy Institute, a right-wing think tank, said the executive order designating Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations will be key to fighting organized crime and trafficking.

“To secure our borders, protect our communities, and defend our sovereignty, we must confront the cartels with the full force of the law,” Wolf said in a statement. The executive order “designation sends a clear message that their extortion, trafficking and violence will not be tolerated, and we will act decisively to dismantle their networks and restore safety and justice to our borders."

The officials also said Trump will mandate the death penalty for capital crimes committed by immigrants in the country illegally.

Immigrant advocacy groups were anticipating the sweeping executive orders and have pledged to fight them through advocacy and lawsuits.

Paige Austin, supervising litigation attorney at Make the Road New York, an immigrant rights advocacy organization, said at a news conference Thursday the administration should expect litigation. She cited advocates' previous victories against Trump's attempts to eliminate DACA, place a citizenship question on the Census and to expand expedited removal.

Litigation could potentially protect birthright citizenship, she said Thursday.

Greisa Martínez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream Action, another immigrant rights advocacy group said they and others are ready to fight what she calls “Trump’s terror campaign against immigrants.”

“We will be faced with the chaos,” Rosas told reporters in a news conference Thursday. “The terrain we are facing is horrendous and devastating.”

Trump's record on deportations

Despite a pledge to reduce illegal immigration during his first term, Trump never achieved the level or annual pace of deportations that President Barack Obama did.

Under Obama, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – the federal agency tasked with enforcing immigration laws in the interior – deported more than 360,000 people annually during six years of his two-term presidency, with a peak over 400,000 in 2012. Angered by the aggressive enforcement, immigrant advocates nicknamed Obama the country's "Deporter-in-Chief" during the period.

More: Biden administration carries out highest deportations in a decade

Trump logged more than 935,000 deportations over four years, including more than 260,000 removals in 2019, the highest year.

During his first administration, Trump faced rising numbers of illegal border crossings at the outset of his presidency and was forced to shift resources from interior enforcement to the border. His final year in office was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a slowdown in ICE removals.

