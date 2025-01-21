Trump declares border emergency and scraps asylum app in immigration crackdown

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News at the White House
·4 min read

From behind his desk in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders and decrees aimed at cracking down on immigration.

From an order tackling the definition of birthright citizenship, to an order declaring the illegal immigration at the border a national emergency, Trump swiftly made moves on his promises to tighten the US-Mexico border.

But some of those orders - particularly any order that aims to change the definition of birthright citizenship - are likely to face steep legal opposition.

Trump had previously vowed that the "destructive" policies of the Biden White House would be gone "within five minutes".

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours earlier, thousands of would-be migrants had their immigration appointments cancelled after the new administration scrapped CBP One, an app used to book appearances at ports of entry at the border.

In his inaugural address, Trump vowed that "all illegal entry will be halted" and that millions of "criminal aliens" will be deported.

He also signed an order declaring Mexican drug cartels terrorist organisations.

At a previous event at Washington's Capital One Arena, Trump formally revoked nearly 80 executive actions - which he described as "radical" - from the Biden administration.

"I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions," Trump said in his inaugural address at the US Capitol earlier in the day.

As part of the broader plan, Trump administration officials said the president would direct the Department of Defense to "seal the border" and devote additional resources and personnel, including counter-drone capabilities.

Banner titled 'Trump's Inauguration' with red and purple stripes and white stars
[BBC]
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, incoming Trump administration officials said that the moves amounted to the creation of "common sense immigration policy".

Although the details of the order are not yet known, officials have said that Trump plans to end birthright citizenship, meaning that the children of undocumented migrants living in the US will no longer automatically be considered US citizens.

Birthright citizenship, however, is enshrined in the US constitution and would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress to change. The official provided no further detail on how Trump plans to accomplish this.

The new administration also moved to swiftly scrap CBP One, a mobile application used by migrants to book appointments to appear at a port of entry.

Biden administration officials had credited the app with helping reduce the number of detentions at the border since it was first introduced in January 2023. It was the only legal pathway to request asylum at the US-Mexico border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Customs and Border Protection website notes that the app is "no longer available".

App users also now are shown a message noting that "existing appointments scheduled through CBP One are no longer valid".

According to CBS, the BBC's US partner, the Biden administration had scheduled roughly 30,000 appointments via CBP One for migrants to enter the US in the next three weeks.

Other estimates had suggested that as many as 270,000 migrants were in Mexico waiting for an opportunity to enter the US using CBP One.

In the Mexican border city of Tijuana, some migrants reported feeling defeated and deflated after learning of CBP One's demise.

"I hope God touches his [Trump's] heart," said Oralia, a Mexican woman who fled cartel violence in her home state along with her epileptic son. "We really do need the help."

ADVERTISEMENT

She had been waiting for an appointment through CBP One for seven months.

Screenshot of the CBP One app.
The CBP One app stopped working shortly after Trump became president. [BBC]

The new administration's decision to scrap CBP One was immediately met with a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed court documents requesting an immediate status conference on the matter.

Immigration advocacy groups have also reacted furiously to Trump's immigration orders.

In a statement, Jennie Murray, the president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, said that the orders are "disappointing but not surprising".

"The expected orders would separate families and weaken our economy," Ms Murray said. "They do not uphold American values."

Greisa Martinez Rosas, the executive director of United We Dream - a national immigrant youth organisation - said that the orders show that the administration "will spend the next four years actively trying to destroy our lives".

"Trump's pledges to carry out mass raids and deportations will have devastating consequences on communities nationwide, leaving millions of families and individuals in disarray if immediate action is not taken by our elected officials to publicly fight back," she added.

(With additional reporting from Will Grant in Mexico)

Latest Stories

  • Tech leaders descend on Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration

    Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president. Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among those in attendance at Monday's inauguration ceremony in Washington.

  • Trump heralds new ‘golden age of America’

    Donald Trump declared the “golden age of America begins right now” as set out his vision for the next four years in an inauguration speech peppered with grand promises.

  • How Trump has already changed the world

    Donald Trump only just became president again but the global impact of his second term is already being felt.

  • Morning scenes of U.S. Capitol hours before Trump swearing in

    STORY: :: Heavy security is seen around the U.S. Capitol ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration:: January 20, 2025The inaugural ceremony was shifted indoors due to frigid winter temperatures. Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT). Trump will then deliver his inaugural address. In interviews, he has said he intends it to be uplifting and unifying. Security was heavy around the Capitol on Monday. A fence has been erected around the complex while Capitol Police and U.S. troops provided security around the perimeter.The outgoing president, Democrat Joe Biden, has said he plans to attend the ceremony and witness the transfer of power, a courtesy Trump, a Republican, did not afford him four years earlier.

  • Factbox-What to expect on Trump's Inauguration Day

    Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Monday, ushering in his second term in office and capping one of the most astounding political comebacks in American history. Inauguration Day is, by tradition, largely dedicated to pomp and circumstance. One president leaves the White House, and another moves in.

  • Bronze Age human skeleton found on building site

    The remains of a female aged in her 30s are set to go to a Kent museum, archaeologists say.

  • Sexually inappropriate PC would have been sacked

    A misconduct panel said the former PC would have been sacked had he not already resigned.

  • Trump Vows End To Border ‘Invasion,’ Sign Slew Of Executive Orders On Day 1

    “The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we’re going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” Trump said.

  • Local municipalities call for united front with N.Y. as tariff threat looms

    Ahead of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration — and the steep tariffs that could come with it — municipalities across eastern Ontario are calling on their counterparts in New York state to stand in a united front. The Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC), which represents 103 municipalities, reached out to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) on Friday proposing to meet to discuss their allyship. "We must work together to ensure any action from the new United States p

  • Donald Trump is the same. But Washington and the world have changed the 2nd time around.

    After the most dramatic comeback in U.S. history, the new president has more power than before, and a better idea how to wield it.

  • Trump to call for 'revolution of common sense' in inaugural address, WSJ reports

    Trump will be sworn in as the U.S. president on Monday, ushering in his second term in office and capping one of the most astounding political comebacks in American history. He will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT). Trump plans to issue a flurry of executive orders after being sworn in as President on Monday to put his stamp on his new administration on matters ranging from energy to immigration.

  • Released Palestinian prisoner celebrates with family in West Bank

    The family of Dunia Maarouf Shtayeh, a young Palestinian woman who had been held in Israeli detention, celebrated her release on Monday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. Shtayeh was one of 90 Palestinian prisoners who were freed from Israeli jail as part of the truce that saw three Israeli hostages released from Gaza in exchange.

  • Donald Trump inauguration: Trump withdraws US from Paris climate agreement in blitz of executive orders

    Donald Trump has signed his first executive orders of his presidency, which included the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement. Mr Trump signed several executive orders at his inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena before travelling to the Oval Office to sign more. After the executive orders were announced to rapturous applause, Mr Trump threw the pens he had signed them with into the crowd.

  • Northern B.C. doctor calls for RSV shots to be available to all infants

    When Dr. Patrick Hemmons's daughter Saoirse was born pre-term late last year, he wanted to protect her ahead of the coming respiratory illness season. Hemmons, who is a family physician practising in northern British Columbia, wanted to get her a dose of nirsevimab, which can protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). But the monoclonal antibody is not widely available in the province, and Hemmons had to travel to a clinic in Seattle, Wash., to secure a dose for his daughter."We were

  • Dollar drops, European stocks jump on Trump tariff delay

    LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar fell broadly on Monday, while European stocks jumped, after an official for the incoming U.S. administration said President-elect Donald Trump would stop short of imposing tariffs at his inauguration, which takes place later in the day. European equity markets were firmly in positive territory in afternoon trading after the Wall Street Journal reported Trump would not impose import tariffs immediately after he's sworn in later on Monday. The dollar tumbled by as much as 1.3% at one point, falling particularly hard against the currencies of the United States' largest trading partners, such as the Canadian dollar, the Mexican peso, the euro and China's yuan.

  • Trump vows to change the name of North America's tallest peak from Denali to Mount McKinley

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to rename North America's tallest peak, Denali in Alaska, as Mount McKinley — reviving an idea he'd floated years ago that at that time saw strong pushback from state political leaders.

  • Trump’s day one executive orders take aim at immigration, trans rights and oil drilling. What we know

    Incoming officials outlined Trump’s plans to gut legal immigration pathways and roll back LGBT+ rights

  • The Memo: Trump set to ‘shock and awe’ with executive actions

    President-elect Trump is expected to unleash a blizzard of executive orders as soon as he takes office on Monday, seeking to demonstrate he can deliver on the hopes of supporters who elected him to change the nation’s direction. Trump could make immediate moves on immigration, energy policy and tariffs. He could also make rapid changes…

  • Trump to call for 'all of government' response to fight inflation, aide says

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday will sign a memorandum aimed at fighting inflation after he takes office that calls for an "all of government" response to bring down costs for Americans, an incoming White House official said. The official offered no details on specific actions called for in the memo to be released later on Monday, but said they would be "decisive actions." The official also said that a separate Trump declaration of a national energy emergency to increase American oil and gas output would bring down gasoline and other costs.

  • U of Regina prof warns of risks from 'expansionist government' as Trump takes office for 2nd term

    As Donald Trump prepares to officially take office with his swearing in on Monday, his threat of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, as well as comments about making Canada the "51st state," have sparked concerns for some in Saskatchewan about what U.S. policy will look like under the incoming president."It is an expansionist government," said Tom McIntosh, a politics and international studies professor at the University of Regina."The primary focus at this moment is on dominating their close