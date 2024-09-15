Trump Declares Hatred For Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump spent his Sunday morning on social media blasting those supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president in November ― including pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the Republican candidate posted on his Truth Social platform, immediately after another post where he calls “rich, job creating people” who support Harris “STUPID.”

Swift, who was once known for avoiding public talk about politics, announced her much-anticipated endorsement of Harris last week. The singer called the Democratic candidate a “steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

