Trump declares victory on cusp of historic White House comeback

Donald Trump has declared victory over Kamala Harris in the US presidential election as he stands on the cusp of a historic political comeback.

The Republican told his ecstatic supporters at a campaign party in Florida that they would usher in “a new golden age for America”.

The BBC's US partner CBS projects Trump has vaulted to a commanding lead in the seven battleground states that will decide the winner of the election. He would be the first former president to return to the White House in more than 130 years.

In more good news for Trump, his party is projected to win majority control of the Senate.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.