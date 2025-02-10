Trump to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to US

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he is committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could allow sections of the land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. Trump made his remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl.