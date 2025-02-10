Trump to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to US
Donald Trump is expected to unveil a fresh swathe of tariffs this week, including 25% on all steel and aluminium imports
The US president also says he's planning to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on countries currently taxing US imports - but did not specify which nations would be targeted, or if there would be any exemptions
Canada and Mexico are two of the US's biggest steel trading partners, and Canada is the biggest supplier of aluminium metal into the US
Canada warns the tariffs would have a damaging impact on its economy while Australia says thousands of American jobs could be lost if Trump pushes ahead with his plans
The move marks another escalation in Trump's trade policy, which has already sparked retaliation from China - Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on some US exports came into effect today
