Trump to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to US

  • Donald Trump is expected to unveil a fresh swathe of tariffs this week, including 25% on all steel and aluminium imports

  • The US president also says he's planning to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on countries currently taxing US imports - but did not specify which nations would be targeted, or if there would be any exemptions

  • Canada and Mexico are two of the US's biggest steel trading partners, and Canada is the biggest supplier of aluminium metal into the US

  • Canada warns the tariffs would have a damaging impact on its economy while Australia says thousands of American jobs could be lost if Trump pushes ahead with his plans

  • The move marks another escalation in Trump's trade policy, which has already sparked retaliation from China - Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on some US exports came into effect today

  • South Korea acting president Choi discusses Trump tariff plan

    South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok discussed on Monday responses to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, last week's U.S.-Japan summit, and responding to major trade issues in the digital sector in a government meeting, the finance ministry said.

  • Trump says he’ll announce yet another new tariff Monday

    President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One Sunday, said he planned on announcing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States.

  • 5 Car Brands That Could Be Affected by Trump’s Proposed Tariffs

    After months of promising tough action to combat migration and fentanyl trafficking from Canada and Mexico, as well as threatening to impose taxes on imported goods from a host of other countries...

  • Pritzker takes aim at Trump tariffs with business tours, calls to foreign officials

    “Affordability and jobs are potentially the victims of that trade war,” the governor said.

  • Trump to announce 25% aluminium and steel tariffs as China’s levies against US come into effect

    US president accused of ‘shifting goalposts’ by premier of Ontario for adding further tariffs on top of existing metal duties, as China’s fossil fuel levies come into force

  • Donald Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into US

    Donald Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, including from Canada and Mexico.

  • Tariff threat bruises euro, Australian and Canadian dollars

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Fresh threats of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the euro and the Australian and Canadian dollars in early Monday trading, though moves were less dramatic than last week's tariff-driven swings. Trump said he would announce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S. later on Monday, as well as reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday that will be applied to all countries and matching the tariff rates levied by each nation. The Canadian dollar was among the biggest fallers among developed market currencies, with the dollar up 0.33% at C$1.4347.

  • China's tit-for-tat tariffs on US take effect

    Beijing's move comes after President Donald Trump imposed a 10% levy on goods imported from China.

  • Dollar firms on tariff threats, stocks shrug and post gains

    SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned more tariffs were imminent including on steel and aluminium, although U.S. futures and European stocks shrugged off the looming levies and rose. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he would announce on Monday 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., and reveal other reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday. China's retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. exports take effect on Monday, with no sign as yet of progress between Beijing and Washington.

  • Trump says tariffs coming on steel and aluminium

    Imports of the metals will be hit with a 25% levy, a move that will have the biggest impact in Canada.

  • Oil advances after weekly drop as market weighs Trump’s tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a string of weekly declines as the market weighed the fallout from President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariffs.Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleThe Forgotten French Architect Who Rebuilt MarseilleIn New Orleans, an Aging Dome Tries to Stay SuperHow London’s Taxi Drivers Navigate the City Without GPSBrent traded near $75 a barrel after a third wee

  • ‘Most politely aggressive Super Bowl ad’: Ontario takes aim at deteriorating U.S. relationship with powerful, pointed commercial

    An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.

  • American lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's tariffs — and they hope Canada notices

    The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr

