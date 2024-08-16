Trump Denies He And JD Vance Are Weird In The Weirdest Way Possible

Trump Denies He And JD Vance Are Weird In The Weirdest Way Possible

One of the recent attacks on Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), appears to be getting under the former president’s skin as he insisted on Thursday that he’s not weird.

“She actually called me ‘weird,’” he said of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. “And she called JD and I ‘weird.’ He’s not weird, he was a great student at Yale.”

Trump then attacked Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who has been vocal about calling Republicans weird.

“We have this guy that’s running a failed, really a very failed state who’s had a terrible career,” Trump said. “I mean you have him saying, ‘They’re weird.’ No, he’s a weird guy, and she’s weird in her policy.”

Democratic figures have taken to calling Trump, Vance and their supporters “weird,” and Trump doesn’t seem to like it very much.

“No, we’re not weird. We’re very solid people,” he said at a rally last week. “I think we’re the opposite of weird. They’re weird.”

It was also eating at him earlier this month during a radio interview.

“They’re the weird ones,” Trump said. “I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not.”

Walz said he calls Trump and other GOP figures “weird” because it robs them of some of their power to cause fear.

“The fascists depend on fear,” he said last month. “But we’re not afraid of weird people. We’re a little bit creeped out, but we’re not afraid.”

Trump’s critics found his latest attempt to argue that he’s not weird unconvincing:

Even the way he says 'weird' is weird. https://t.co/AsIBWefF0K — Billy Bell tweeted (@Billy_Bell99) August 15, 2024

You can't be a weird Yale student? I did not know that. https://t.co/U2tIoDkFZ3 — Debra McCall (@debramccall1975) August 15, 2024

Extremely funny how in their own heads they are about this. https://t.co/tCsFoHcMmG — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) August 15, 2024

I love that Trump has no idea he's one of the weirdest motherfuckers on the planet. Everything else - racist, rapist, conman, criminal, fraudster - just roll off of him. But he can't believe anyone thinks he's weird. https://t.co/ThZuuHwP1q — ✨stay on target✨ (@ryeland66) August 16, 2024