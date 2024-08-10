Trump Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Declares ‘War’ on the Ex-Prez

Nick Fuentes and his army of white supremacist followers played their opening hand in a self-declared “war” against former President Donald Trump Friday.

“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote in an X post Friday night, referring to the nickname his fans have adopted.

“We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it,” Fuentes qualified. “Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss.”

It’s not the first time the neo-Nazi internet personality has spoken out against the former president. He railed against Trump earlier this summer, saying in a June broadcast: “I don’t want him beholden tо the Israеl lоbby.”

In May, he also said “I think the groypers are going to sit home in November,” adding that many people he knows in the Trump campaign are becoming apathetic because they are “battling the Jews,” as they did during Trump’s term in the White House.

The antisemitic streamer, who dined with Kanye West and the former president at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, is just the latest right-wing defection from Trump’s camp in recent days.

Nick Fuentes joins conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Ali Alexander during a 'Stop the Steal' rally at the Governor's Mansion in Georgia shortly after the 2020 election. Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joe Rogan told listeners on Wednesday that he would be voting for RFK Jr.—although he walked back his statement on Friday and insisted that the comment was not an endorsement.

Online conservative cause célèbre Kyle Rittenhouse also said this week that he was abandoning Trump in favor of writing in former libertarian presidential candidate Ron Paul—but also walked it back after consultation from the Trump campaign.

