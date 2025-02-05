Trump, DOGE and what's happening at USAID

After calling USAID "corrupt," President Donald Trump has moved to place all global workers for the federal aid agency on leave. Winter is continuing to rear its ugly head this week across the Midwest and Northeast. Americans are shopping a lot despite concerns about their wallets.

Overseas aid workers placed on administrative leave

The federal workforce has experienced one major shakeup after another since President Donald Trump took office last month. In the latest attempt to align government agencies with his priorities, Trump placed almost all United States Agency for International Development (USAID) workers worldwide on leave as of this week.

What is USAID again ? The independent government agency distributes billions of dollars in global aid, from women's health to clean water, HIV/AIDS treatments, energy security and anti-corruption work. USAID had a staff of more than 10,000 people.

Why is this happening? The mass terminations come as Trump and his administration, led by tech CEO Elon Musk's DOGE, have worked to shut down the foreign aid agency and merge it into the State Department.

Any backlash? Musk's swift dismantling of USAID has infuriated Democrats, who argue Trump lacks the constitutional authority to eliminate an independent agency established by Congress in 1998.

Ice storm to wreak midweek travel havoc from Midwest to Northeast

Travelers should be prepared for delays and cancelations as a potent storm is forecast to spread a nasty mix of ice and snow Wednesday across the Midwest and Northeast. In a winter storm watch issued for Wednesday, the National Weather Service said roads are likely to be "slick and hazardous" within coming hours with travel "nearly impossible." Perhaps it's a good day to commute in later to work — or call for that morning meeting to be held on Zoom.

Here's how to prepare for the incoming ice storm.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Republican senators prepare to confirm Donald Trump's team

President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees appear to be on a glide path to confirmation in the Senate, despite early hesitation about several controversial picks. On Tuesday, two Senate panels advanced national intelligence director nominee Tulsi Gabbard and Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with the help of key Republican senators considered swing votes who could have blocked their candidacy. Their votes clear the way for what is likely to be an easier path forward in the full Senate. Read more

Quick catch-up: The latest from USA TODAY on Trump and LGBTQ Americans

Today's internet buzz

'I'm worried about money. So why am I shopping so much?'

*Clicks add to cart * Americans say they have money stress. But U.S. shoppers are also spending major dollars – in some cases in record numbers. The reason for the disconnect is that perceptions about what is or isn't affordable, or "fair" pricing, may be changing to adjust to overall higher costs, experts say. And, as some sectors see wages catching up, people are still spending the same portion of their income on items, despite a higher price tag. Read more

Photo of the day: Don't try this at home

America was represented among the world's best skiers on Wednesday, when competitors raced down slopes in Austria at the GIS Alpine World Ski Championships. Wish this were you? Here's where to have an affordable ski trip this winter.

US's Keely Cashman takes part in the Women Downhill training of the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Hinterglemm on February 5, 2025.

