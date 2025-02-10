Trump: I don’t see JD Vance as my successor

Donald Trump and JD Vance meet in the Oval Office on Friday - Anna Rose Layden/UPI

Donald Trump said he does not view JD Vance, his vice president, as his likely successor.

The president suggested it was “too early” to consider endorsing Mr Vance to lead the Republican ticket in 2028 but added that he was a “very capable” politician.

Asked by Fox News’ Bret Baier if he saw Mr Vance as his successor, the president said: “No but he is very capable. I think you have a lot of very capable people.

“So far I think he is doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we are just starting.”

Mr Vance has not been assigned a specific portfolio by Mr Trump like some of his predecessors.

While he has long-standing areas of interest, from tech and disaster relief to immigration, those close to the former Ohio senator suggest his role is to be at the disposal of Mr Trump for whatever he requires.

JD Vance speaks to the press - Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg

With Mr Trump prevented by the Constitution from running in 2028, Mr Vance is seen in Republican circles as his natural successor.

But by refusing to endorse him so early, Mr Trump can stay above party politics and cement his authority in the current administration.

Mr Vance’s willingness to wade into sometimes hostile territory has earned the president’s praise.

“He is a feisty guy, isn’t he?” Mr Trump said during his victory speech the night of the election, describing how he had instructed Mr Vance to “go into the enemy camp”.

While some Republicans might have resisted going on CNN or speaking with The New York Times, Mr Trump said, Mr Vance “really looks forward to it, and then he just goes in and absolutely obliterates them”.

Mr Vance, he added, “turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but he was — I knew the brain was a good one, about as good as it gets”.

Mr Vance made his first international trip as vice-president on Monday to join world leaders and tech executives at an AI summit in France.

While in Paris, he is expected to push back on European efforts to tighten AI oversight while advocating for a more open, innovation-driven approach.

The vice-president will also have his first opportunity to make the administration’s case to world leaders and tech luminaries during Monday’s private working dinner at Élysée Palace hosted by Emmanuel Macron, the French president.

He will also deliver an address to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit and hold talks with Mr Macron, Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

The diplomatic tour continues in Germany later this week where the vice-president will attend the Munich Security Conference and press European allies to increase their commitments to Nato and Ukraine.