Trump’s education secretary pick Linda McMahon body slammed by Kane in resurfaced WWE clip

A resurfaced clip of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education getting body slammed in the wrestling ring by Kane, who is now a Republican mayor, has gone viral.

WWE co-founder Linda McMahon was announced as one of Trump’s cabinet picks on November 19 with critics and WWE fans questioning her qualifications for the role.

One video posted by the X (formerly Twitter) account “Just Talk Wrestling” shared a video of McMahon being placed in a headlock by Glenn Jacobs, a former Hall of Fame wrestler who went by the wrestling name Kane. He is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

“US politics is so wild,” the account captioned the post. “Here’s the Mayor of Knox County Tombstoning the US Secretary of Education.”

The video shows McMahon confronting Kane, who then retaliates by picking her up and slamming her on the floor.

Many people turned to the comments section to joke about how the video reflected the state of the country.

“Yes, we are a clown show of a nation. Thanks for pointing that out,” one commenter wrote while another agreed, writing, “If this were real, it would instantly go viral for blending politics and wrestling in the most dramatic way possible.”

“So the government is just for entertainment they don’t actually do anything 90% of the time?” a third commenter echoed.

Jacobs even went on to congratulate the WWE co-founder on her accomplishment as he shared a photo of himself alongside her on X with a caption that read, “Congrats to @Linda_McMahon, our new Secretary of Education! Honored to call you a friend and can’t wait to see all you accomplish with @realDonaldTrump over the next four years.”

McMahon was the president and the CEO of the WWE alongside her husband, Vince, from 1980 to 2009. Following her time at WWE, she ran for Senate in Connecticut in 2010 and in 2012, having lost both times.

“For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income,” Trump said in a statement announcing McMahon’s nomination.

“As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families.”

“Linda served for two years on the Connecticut Board of Education, where she was one of fifteen members overseeing all Public Education in the State, including its Technical High School system,” Trump added in his statement.

“She also served as a Member of the Board of Trustees at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, for two stints totaling over 16 years.”

McMahon also led the Small Business Administration between 2017 and 2019 when she left to be in charge of the pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.