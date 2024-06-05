Trump election case in Georgia put on hold until outcome of appeal against Fani Willis

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday temporarily halted the 2020 election racketeering case involving former President Donald Trump and 14 others until the appeal seeking the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is resolved.

The late afternoon ruling, which came without elaboration, issues a stay in the election subversion case until the appellate court can weigh the evidence and make a decision. The court on Monday scheduled the appeal for Oct. 4, strongly suggesting that the case will not be tried before the Nov. 5 election.

Trump and eight other defendants are seeking to overturn a ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who said in March that Willis can stay on the case despite their allegations of misconduct and financial conflict of interest. He had said he would allow some trial preparations to continue while the case is appealed.

In all, 19 people were charged with illegally trying to steal the election in the state in 2020 after Trump lost to President Joe Biden. Trump and the 14 other remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty; four others have pleaded guilty and are cooperating.

Trump and the other defendants petitioned to have Willis and her entire office removed from the case because of what they said was her improper relationship with Nathan Wade, the private lawyer Willis hired to serve as special prosecutor.

Michael Roman, a co-defendant and former Trump campaign official, filed the first motion in January, citing Willis’ relationship with Wade and their travels to exotic destinations together that he claimed were paid for, in part, by the more than $650,000 that Wade received as lead prosecutor in the case.

After initially not commenting, both Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship but said they did nothing wrong – and that their affair began after she hired him for the job in 2021.

In his ruling, McAfee rebuked Willis for a "tremendous lapse in judgment" and said she could only remain on the case if Wade withdrew. He quit the same day. Trump and other defendants later petitioned for appeal, saying McAfee didn’t go far enough and that Willis needed to step down as well.

Trump lawyer Steven Sadow praised the decision, saying, “The Georgia Court of Appeals has properly stayed all proceedings against President Trump in the trial court pending its decision on our interlocutory appeal which argues the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct.”

A spokesperson for Willis’ office said it would have no immediate comment on the appellate court order.

