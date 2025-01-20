Trump to end birthright US citizenship, incoming White House official says

Reuters
A service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will issue an order intended to end birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status, an incoming White House official said on Monday.

Citing the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the official said in briefing: "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States. We are also going to enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Ted Hesson, Steve Holland; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

