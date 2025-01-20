Trump to end all US diversity programmes today in first round of executive orders

Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House before his inauguration ceremony - JIM WATSON

Donald Trump will end all diversity and inclusion policies within the federal government on Monday, in one of around 100 executive orders he will sign as soon as he takes office.

The US president will sign some orders from the US Capitol, where his swearing-in ceremony will take place, and more later at the White House.

Executive orders allow presidents to enact some policies without the consent of Congress and can take effect immediately. Some could later be challenged in court.

Other policy areas Mr Trump will target include his planned tariffs on imports, illegal migration on the southern border, energy and Joe Biden’s TikTok ban.

Members of Mr Trump’s team have been working on the orders for months, and intend to use them to signal an abrupt change in direction from the Biden administration.

Below, The Telegraph takes a look at the executive orders Mr Trump will sign.

DEI initiatives

Gender

TikTok

Tariffs

US border

End birthright citizenship

Energy policy

Working from home

Drill baby drill

Gulf of Mexico

DEI initiatives dismantled

Mr Trump will issue an executive order aimed at ending Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the federal government.

The order will tell the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management to end “all discriminatory practices” by working with agencies, according to Axios.

It will also outline monthly meetings between the assistant to the president for domestic policy and deputy secretaries and determine ways to end DEI initiatives.

Gender

Mr Trump will sign an executive order declaring the federal government will only recognise two genders.

The order will instruct the secretaries of State and Homeland Security to ensure the official government documents like passports and visas only reflect two sexes: male and female.

In 2022, the Biden administration allowed citizens to select “X” - a gender neutral marker - on their passport.

TikTok

Mr Trump will pause the ban on TikTok in the US for 90 days, in a major win for the Chinese-owned social media app.

The incoming president has said he hopes the platform can be brought under partial US ownership to address concerns about foreign interference.

The ban briefly came into effect over the weekend, but was later reversed on the expectation that Mr Trump would act as soon as he took office.

Tariffs

The first tariffs of the new Trump administration are expected to be launched in an executive order, and could include levies of 25 per cent on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Mr Trump has pledged to impose blanket tariffs on foreign goods, including a rate of 100 per cent on imports from China, and between ten and 20 per cent on every other country.

He has demanded that both Mexico and Canada take more action on illegal migration and drug trafficking on America’s southern and northern border in exchange for tariff relief.

Declare a national emergency on the border

Mr Trump will declare illegal migration a “national emergency” in one of his most significant orders, unlocking funding and resources from the Pentagon.

The president-elect has said he will use the US military to enforce immigration removals, and can circumvent Congress by designating the issue an emergency.

National emergency orders have previously been used to speed up the federal government’s response to the 9/11 attacks, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

End birthright citizenship

Mr Trump is expected to issue an executive order to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal migrants on his first day in office.

The 14th Amendment states every child born “within the jurisdiction of the United States” is a US citizen, regardless of their parent’s immigration or citizenship status.

Mr Trump’s impending order will aim to end the government policy of recognising the immediate citizenship of children of illegal immigrants born on US soil.

Energy policy

Mr Trump is expected to shortly declare a “national energy emergency” to ramp up domestic production and lower costs for consumers

Such moves are intended to create “conditions that facilitate investment, that facilitate job creation, that facilitate the production of America’s natural resources, and the result will be lower prices for the American people,” an incoming White House energy adviser told Axios.

The raft of energy-focused orders are expected to include one aimed at unleashing “Alaska’s natural resource potential” to support natural gas exports from the state.

End working from home for civil servants

Mr Trump has repeatedly said he will end remote working for federal employees.

Stephen Miller, Mr Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, told congressional leaders the President-elect would order some federal workers back to the office.

“If people don’t… come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed,” Mr Trump said last month.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, previously said ordering federal staff back into the office would result in “a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome”.

Drill baby drill

Mr Trump will reverse some Biden-era restrictions on fossil fuel extraction, in his quest to “drill, baby, drill” from day one of his second administration.

The orders could include the reversal of some protections for areas of northern Alaska that were designated by Mr Biden.

He has also pledged to increase fracking, and to scale back policies to encourage green energy production.

Renaming Gulf of Mexico

Mr Trump is expected to order the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali to honour “American greatness”.

The Gulf of Mexico will become the Gulf of America and Mount Denali will return to being called Mount McKinley, according to the New York Post.

The executive order will reverse former president Barack Obama’s decision to change the name of North America’s tallest peak to Mount Denali in 2015.

This piece will be updated in real time. Check back for the latest news.