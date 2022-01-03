Trump endorses Hungary's Orban ahead of tight election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Hungary's right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, offering his “complete support” for the controversial leader who is facing a close parliamentary election this spring.

Orban, a champion of what he calls “illiberal democracy,” is accused by critics of dismantling democratic institutions in Hungary, fostering corruption and cracking down on judicial independence and media pluralism.

In a statement, Trump praised Orban as a “strong leader” who “truly loves his country,” and lauded his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. The crackdown included the 2015 construction of a fence along the country’s southern border, refusing to accept asylum applications on Hungarian territory and pushing unauthorized migrants back across the border with Serbia.

“He has my complete support and endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!” Trump wrote.

In 2016, Orban was the first leader of a European Union nation to endorse Trump’s bid for the presidency. Trump later hosted Orban at a meeting in the Oval Office in 2019, where he said the Hungarian leader was “probably like me ... a bit controversial, but that's OK.”

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, also supported Trump’s candidacy against Joe Biden in 2020. Relations between the two countries have soured since Biden’s victory.

During a campaign event in 2020, Biden referred to Orban as a “thug,” and Hungary was the only EU member country to not receive an invitation to Biden's virtual Summit for Democracy in December.

Orban and his ruling Fidesz party will face a coalition of six opposition parties that have banded together in an effort to oust his right-wing government in elections expected in April. Recent polls suggest a close race.

The coalition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, has vowed to restore the country's frayed alliances with the West, and accused Orban of betraying its allies in Europe, the United States and NATO.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blast of Arctic air will follow widespread snowfall in Ontario, Quebec

    A blanket of weekend snow will make travel difficult in many areas across Ontario and Quebec.

  • How the pandemic has some Ontario employers switching to a 4-day work week

    The concept of a four-day work week is gaining traction as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, with some employers re-evaluating their priorities. That's been the case for Heather Payne, CEO and founder of Juno College, a vocational school in Toronto that teaches tech and web skills. For the decade that she's been running the company, Payne says her focus has been on growth. But over the summer, she says, she had an "epiphany." "I realized that's not what matters the most," she told CBC News. Now, s

  • Jake's mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Litvag leaned in for a closer look as a lab mouse scurried around an enclosure, stopping to sniff a large block. “Hi, Jakob 1. I’m Jake,” the 16-year-old said, naming the little furry creature engineered to have the same genetic abnormality he has. That mouse and its lab-grown relatives are the first in the world to mirror the missing gene that causes Jake’s autism. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis bred the mice, and grew stem cells derived from Jake’s blood

  • Ontario raises maximum allowable rent increase as rent freezes end

    TORONTO — Ontario renters may soon be paying more for their accommodations after the province hiked its rent increase guidelines today. The province says it has set its rent increase guideline for 2022 at 1.2 per cent. The guideline is the maximum a landlord can increase a tenants’ rent during a year without the approval of the Landlord and Tenant Board. The guidelines apply to most rented apartments, condos, houses and care and mobile homes, but there are some exceptions for vacant residential

  • Credit cards go vertical, ditching classic look and magnetic strip

    From the old way of carbon copying an account number and having a customer sign off on a purchase through to the advent of magnetic stripes and the chip-and-pin systems of today, the act of using a credit card hasn't changed much over the last 50-odd years, even as the technology under the hood has. But that seems to be changing as card providers and issuers are moving away from the style of card that IBM engineer Forrest Parry is credited with inventing in the 1960s and toward something a littl

  • Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Maxine McNair, the last living parent of any of the four Black girls killed in a 1963 Alabama church bombing, died Sunday. She was 93. McNair's family announced her death in a press release. A cause of death was not given. McNair's daughter, 11-year-old Denise McNair, was the youngest girl killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement. Also killed were three 14-year-olds: Addie Mae Collins, Carol

  • On This Day: 3 January 1967

    In 1967, Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refused to report for military duty. (Jan. 3)

  • Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible. Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan. And then Russia happened — signs that it might be preparing to invade Ukra

  • News bulletin 2022/01/03 09:19

    News bulletin 2022/01/03 09:19View on euronews

  • Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy

    As new years resolutions start pouring in, you may want to reconsider a plant-based diet if your motivation is health.

  • Fire engulfs abandoned hotel in Bowden, Alta.

    Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that ripped through an abandoned hotel in Bowden, a town in central Alberta about 45 kilometres south of Red Deer, just after midnight Saturday. Olds RCMP said in a release that they received a complaint of a fire and arrived on the scene to see the hotel "completely engulfed in flames." Fire crews extinguished the fire and the site has been secured. Police said they don't believe anyone was inside the building as the hotel has been abandone

  • N.L. sets another record with 466 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

    Newfoundland and Labrador has set a single-day record for COVID-19 infections for a sixth straight day with 466 cases announced Sunday. In a tweet, the provincial Department of Health and Community Services said 283 cases are in the Eastern Health region 68 are in the Central Health region, 58 in the Western Health region and 46 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region Eleven people tested positive through a private laboratory outside the regional health authorities. One person is in hospital. In

  • Guatemala: 25 years later, 'firm and lasting peace' is nowhere to be found

    Twenty-five years after the signing of a peace accord that ended a 36-year civil war, Guatemala is still struggling with violence and corruption.

  • New system set to roll through the Prairies to start the week

    After a difficult Sunday, the next two days features more snow over a large swath of the Prairie region.

  • PSG coach Pochettino hopes Mbappe agrees new long-term deal

    PARIS (AP) — PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino still hopes star striker Kylian Mbappe agrees to a new long-term contract, even though he is now free to sign for another club next season. Mbappe’s contract runs out in June and since the start of January he has been a free agent, meaning he can leave for nothing at the end of the season. “The club knows his situation, our wish is that he stays at the club for several years,” Pochettino said Sunday at a pre-game news conference ahead of Monday's French

  • Two dead after large tree falls on house in Horseshoe Bay, B.C.

    Two people have been killed after a tree fell on a house in Horseshoe Bay early Sunday. Emergency crews arrived at 6200 block of Wellington Ave at 1:30 a.m. after a report of a large tree falling on houses in the West Vancouver neighbourhood. The fatal incident has claimed the lives of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, according to a press release from the West Vancouver Police Department. "This appears to be a tragic accident," says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy with the West Vancouver Police.

  • 'Samboni' makes for smooth skating in the Gatineau Hills

    Every pond hockey hero knows a backyard ice surface can be treacherous due to various bumps and ruts. Sam Seymour of Chelsea, Que., probably knows this more than anyone as he and his family have been maintaining a pond rink in a Gatineau Park clearing for the past 23 years. But this past summer a 60-gallon hot water tank left out at the curb of his neighbour's house gave Seymour an idea to make rink maintenance — and skating — a little easier. "My wife thought I was crazy hauling down a hot wate

  • Iconic N.S. sauerkraut brand announces closure, blames pandemic

    Tancook Brand Sauerkraut, a Nova Scotia staple for decades, is soon to be no more. Lunenburg-based M.A. Hatt and Son Ltd. posted on social media on Saturday that it had ended production after 75 years as a result of "financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic." Responding to a CBC News request for details about the cause of the closure, Cory Hatt said "difficult decisions" had to be made and he did not want to discuss it further. There was an outpouring of support on social media. Many peop

  • AP Top Stories

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  • China's indebted real estate giant Evergrande suspends shares in Hong Kong

    Baocheng Liu, director of the Centre for International Business Ethics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, told Euronews that if Evergrande were to collapse, the "ripple effects are going to be huge". View on euronews