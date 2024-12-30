Trump endorses Mike Johnson for House Speaker days before crucial vote

Alex Woodward
Donald Trump has endorsed House SpeakerMike Johnson for another term.

The Republican congressman “is a good, hard working, religious man,” Trump wrote at the end of a lengthy statement on Truth Social celebrating his “landslide” victory and denigrating his opponent Kamala Harris for picking up endorsements from Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Al Sharpton.

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump wrote Monday. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”

The president-elect’s key endorsement ahead of Friday’s vote to determine who wields the gavel sends a clear signal to House Republicans to line up behind Johnson, who has faced some resistance from the GOP’s far-right flank after Elon Musk and inter-party chaos nearly derailed a must-pass spending bill hours before a government shutdown.

“Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always,” Johnson wrote in response to Trump’s announcement. “Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!”

Johnson, if he survives a vote to remain speaker of the House of Representatives, will be tasked with navigating the slimmest of Republican majorities while Trump, his allies and a fired-up base will demand swift passage of the incoming president’s agenda in Congress.

The congressman from Louisiana can only afford to lose two Republican votes in the speaker election, with all Democratic representatives expected to maintain their opposition.

Republican congressman Thomas Massie said that while he respects Trump, “his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan.”

“We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget,” Massie said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson received Trump’s endorsement for another term leading the Republican-controlled House in 2025 (Getty Images)
House Speaker Mike Johnson received Trump’s endorsement for another term leading the Republican-controlled House in 2025 (Getty Images)

Another Republican representative, Victoria Spartz, said in a statement before Trump’s announcement that she wanted the next speaker to “COMMIT PUBLICLY” to right-wing spending demands.

“I haven’t publicly or privately committed yet,” Republican congressman Andy Biggs told Fox News Monday. “I do want to speak with the speaker just to see what his plans are, because there are some issues that I think need to be worked out.”

Republican congressman Chip Roy is also reportedly fielding other potential candidates if Johnson is not able to secure the votes.

Musk, meanwhile, is backing Johnson.

“You have my full support,” he wrote on X in response to Johnson’s statement.

A bill to fund the government through mid-March — passed by House lawmakers just before a midnight deadline on the Friday before Christmas — marked a third attempt within two days to avert a shutdown, after Trump and the world’s wealthiest man commanded Congress to ditch the original bipartisan framework, leaving congressional Democrats and even some Republicans exhausted with Musk’s growing political influence.

Johnson told reporters after the December 20 vote that he remained “in constant contact” with Trump and spoke with Musk an hour before the vote.

“He knew exactly what we were doing and why, and this is a good outcome for the country,” he said of his conversations with Trump.

