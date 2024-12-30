Trump Endorses Mike Johnson In Speaker Race Amid A Few Rumblings Of GOP Discontent

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Mike Johnson (R-La.) to continue as House speaker ahead of the new Congress voting on the position later this week.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The endorsement may have been timed to stifle any dissent in the GOP ranks over the speaker vote. Johnson has faced backlash from some in his party over his push to get through a short-term government funding plan.

Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and Johnson can’t afford to lose votes. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has already said he won’t support Johnson for speaker.

Earlier Monday morning, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) published a list of demands for a speaker to earn her vote. She appeared on “Fox & Friends” to explain why she wasn’t committing to supporting Johnson as speaker.

“We have Titanic on the crash course with the iceberg,” she said. “And our country fiscally is going to have a disaster. This is the fault of Congress. This is constitutional duty, if he’s not willing to do it, then he’s not willing to be a speaker.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

