Trump endorses NC politician to lead RNC

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sarah Hoffman, who was deputy premier when the NDP was elected in 2015, joins fellow legislature members Kathleen Ganley and Rakhi Pancholi in the race to replace Rachel Notley, who announced last month she was stepping down. The new leader is to be chosen in June. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Hoffman, 43, said her priorit