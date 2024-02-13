Trump endorses NC politician to lead RNC
Nikki Haley's husband, who is currently deployed to Africa, replied to the former president's questioning of his whereabouts with a pointed message.
Trump or any future president would need a two-thirds vote from the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
The former leader of Mongolia Tsakhia Elbegdorj wrote: "After Putin's talk. I found Mongolian historic map. Don't worry. We are a peaceful and free nation."
Michael Steele asked why some voters don't just get what the former president is about.
Republican Sen. JD Vance (Ohio) argued Monday that the latest Senate proposal to fund Ukraine and Israel could spark an impeachment of former President Trump if he is reelected in November. Vance sent a memo to each of his Republican colleagues in the Senate, claiming “an impeachment time bomb” is “buried” in the bill’s text in the…
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is rejecting the idea that his party played a role in granting $40 million in regulatory relief to Bell Media. Conservative and NDP MPs backed a 2022 amendment to the Online Streaming Act, opposed by the governing Liberals, that allowed Canada's private broadcasters to save about $120 million a year in regulatory fees. Bell's share of those savings was $40 million — the precise total of annual operating losses the broadcaster's parent, BCE Inc., cite
Russian forces are hiding behind civilian infrastructure when deploying military equipment in Crimea, the ATESH guerilla movement reported on Telegram on Feb. 12.
The entertainment icon said the former president's attack on Swift "is what a dictator is like," adding that Trump has "really flipped his lid now."
During an emergency hearing Monday, a judge says evidence exists to possibly disqualify the embattled DA and prosecutor Nathan Wade over their affair
Donald Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival sparked a reaction with her congratulatory message for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Karen Tramontano said she knew of no financial arrangements between Joe and Hunter Biden related to Hunter’s work.
Aileen Cannon ruled public interest in the case outweighs an existing protective order keeping names secret, but Jack Smith is pushing back against the move.
Growing unrest among Russian soldiers is being met with extreme measures as commanders are reported to have executed their subordinates, with courts increasingly issuing verdicts on such cases, the National Resistance Center (NRC) revealed on Feb. 11.
The former president said there is "no way" the pop superstar will "be disloyal" to him because he signed the Music Modernization Act. She endorsed Biden in 2020
Donors no longer want to contribute to their campaigns. Primary opponents are lining up to take them out. And some of them have been ex-communicated from caucuses on Capitol Hill.
CALGARY — Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sarah Hoffman, who was deputy premier when the NDP was elected in 2015, joins fellow legislature members Kathleen Ganley and Rakhi Pancholi in the race to replace Rachel Notley, who announced last month she was stepping down. The new leader is to be chosen in June. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Hoffman, 43, said her priorit
"We crushed … Joe Biden's disastrous open borders bill," Trump said of the failed Senate legislation at a campaign rally in South Carolina.
Ukraine needs to function as a neutral buffer zone between Russia, the European Union, and NATO to prevent further Russian aggression, stated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Feb. 11 during the discussion with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, part of the European Voices media project.
Former President Donald Trump broke into dance watching a local high school band and cheerleaders greeting him at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach ahead of the Superbowl on Sunday, February 11.Trump can be seen watching the performance of the cheerleaders and the band from the entrance of his golf club in video released by his deputy communications director, Margo Martin. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful
Here's what's on tap for the GOP front-runner's mandatory court date in Manhattan, including key defense motions to be decided by the judge.