Harris says she believes Trump is a ‘fascist’ at CNN Town Hall: Election 2024 Live Updates

Kamala Harris responded directly to the question of whether she believed Donald Trump was a “fascist,” telling a CNN Town Hall in Pennsylvania: “Yes, I do.”

The former president is facing a fresh storm of criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

His former chief of staff, John Kelly, told The New York Times that Trump had praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the “definition” of a fascist.

Harris opened the Town Hall on Wednesday with remarks about Kelly’s revelations, saying that he had put out a “911 call to the American people.”

“One has to think about why would someone who served with him, who is not political... why is he telling the American people now?” she said. “Frankly, I think of it as [that] he’s just putting out a 911 call to the American people to understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House.”

Earlier, Harris warned that the former president is “increasingly unhinged and unstable,” and in a second Trump term “people like John Kelly will no longer be there to rein him in.”

Kelly’s claims have been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign.

Harris responds to direct question about whether she thinks Trump is a 'fascist’

Donald Trump reportedly said he needs ‘the kind of generals that Hitler had’

Trump on murdered soldier: ‘It doesn’t cost $60k to bury a f***ing Mexican!’

Fiery Harris says electing her is key to US ‘moving on’ from Trump

Tim Walz attacks ‘dips***’ Elon Musk as Trump’s ‘running mate’

Trump attacks Harris’ ‘warped mind’ after Hitler comment backlash

04:00 , Mike Bedigan

Noted oddsmaker JD Vance says Trump has a 60% chance to win the election

03:30 , Mike Bedigan

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance — who you might have noticed doesn’t get mentioned at all by his running mate during campaign stops, in favour of Elon Musk — suggested that former President Donald Trump has a 60 percent chance of winning the November election during an appearance on a podcast - despite the Ohio senator having no background in oddsmaking.

Vance was a guest on the Tuesday episode of comedian Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Noted oddsmaker JD Vance says Trump has a 60% chance to win the election

Kamala Harris to give closing election speech at spot where Trump riled up crowd before Jan 6 attack

03:10 , Mike Bedigan

Vice President Kamala Harrisplans to give a major campaign speech this coming Tuesday at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the park just outside the White House where Donald Trump in 2021 called on his supporters to march on Congress in the moments leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Campaign officials said the speech, a week before election day, will serve as a “closing argument,” where Harris, a former prosecutor, will make her final case against Donald Trump before a “jury” of the American people.

Read more from Josh Marcus here:

Kamala Harris to give closing election speech at spot where Trump riled Jan 6 rioters

Harris calls herself a ‘nerd’ as she describes her ‘weaknesses'

02:55 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris called herself “kind of a nerd” after she was asked what her weaknesses were during the CNN Town Hall.

“I may not be quick to have the answer as soon as you ask it about a specific policy issue sometimes because I'm going to want to research it, I'm going to want to study it. I'm kind of a nerd sometimes, I confess,” she said.

“And some might call that a weakness, especially if you're, you know, in an interview, or just kind of, you know, being asked a certain question and just expected to have the right answer right away. But that's how I that's how I work.”

Harris blasts Trump’s ‘clearly admiring comparison’ to Hitler

02:47 , Mike Bedigan

Answering further questions from audience members in Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris said: “The American people deserve to have a president who encourages healthy debate, works across the aisle, not afraid of good ideas, wherever they come from...

“...but also maintains certain standards about how we think about the role and the responsibility, and certainly not comparing oneself in a clearly admiring way to Hitler.”

Harris: ‘John Kelly just put out a 911 call to the American people’ - watch

02:36 , Mike Bedigan

Vice President Harris: John Kelly just put out a 911 call to the American people. We must take it very seriously. Donald Trump is unstable and unfit to serve pic.twitter.com/YTKkpUYJAh — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 24, 2024

In pictures: Harris takes questions CNN Town Hall in Pennsylvania

02:25 , Mike Bedigan

Harris responds to direct question about whether she thinks Trump is a fascist

02:15 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris was directly asked whether she thought Donald Trump was a “fascist.”

CNN’ anchor and host of the Pennsylvania Town Hall, Anderson Cooper, said: “Let me ask you tonight, do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?”

“Yes, I do,” Harris replied. “Yes I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.”

Kamala Harris opens Pennsylvania Town Hall with remarks about John Kelly revelations

02:10 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris opened a Pennsylvania Town Hall with remarks about John Kelly revelations about Donald Trump’s remarks in the White House, saying that the former GOP chief of staff had put out a “911 call to the American people.”

“Today, we learned that John Kelly, a four star marine general who was his longest serving Chief of Staff, gave an interview recently, in the last two weeks of this election, talking about how dangerous Donald Trump is,” she said.

“And I think one has to think about why would someone who served with him, who is not political, a Four Star Marine General. Why is he telling the American people now?

“And frankly, I think of it as is he’s just putting out a 911 call to the American people understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House.”

RFK Jr joins Trump on stage in Georgia

02:05 , Mike Bedigan

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy made a surprise appearance with Donald Trump at a rally in Georgia.

The former president spoke about national health issues, before introducing RFK Jr as “the man who is going to help us get it all straightened out.”

In his brief remarks, RFK said: “Don’t you want a president who’s going to get the corruption out of Washington DC.”

Can ‘Nikki Haley Republcians’ hand Kamala Harris a win? Here’s the truth

02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

Ashley Bartley was deeply disappointed when Nikki Haley said she would vote for former president Donald Trump in November.

“I was involved in many text strings, email exchanges, just asking, like, what is she doing? How could she do this to us?” Bartley told The Independent.

Bartley is not a normal Haley supporter. As a Republican state legislator in Vermont, Bartley served as a co-chairwoman of Haley’s campaign in one of the few contests that Haley won in her campaign for the Republican nomination for president.

But her disappointment does not mean that Bartley is an automatic vote for Kamala Harris, even in a state with a history of liberal New England Republicans.

Continue reading...

The truth about whether ‘Nikki Haley Republicans’ can hand Kamala Harris a win

In pictures: Trump rallies in Duluth, Georgia

01:27 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump distracted from beloved immigration chart... by himself

01:17 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump was momentarily distracted by himself at a rally in Georgia, as he introduced supporters to his “favorite chart in the entire world” – on immigration figures.

“Drop that chart. Please drop it. Let’s see... there it is. I was looking at me. I started looking at me, and I’m looking... I don’t like my hair tonight. I started looking at me but I’d rather look at the chart, the chart,” he told fans, to laughter.

Country star Jason Aldean introduces Trump in Georgia

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:54 , Mike Bedigan

Country star Jason Aldean took to the stage to introduce Donald Trump at a rally in Duluth, Georgia.

Aldean started by sharing several anecdotes about the former president, who he described as “not only an amazing leader” but also a friend.

The singer said he had already cast his vote for Trump. “I've seen firsthand how the media can twist the truth. They've done it to me... But no one is on the receiving end of lies and fake news more than President Trump. That’s a fact.

“He endures more than the average person can fathom, and the fact that he doesn’t need to be here but chooses to be here says everything I need to know.”

“He’s a president who, when knocked down, gets back up, raises his fist in the air and says ‘fight’... and to me, that’s a warrior, and that’s who we need running this country right now.“

LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:45 , Mike Bedigan

The editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times has resigned in protest at billionaire owner Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong reportedly ordering the paper to withold a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent,” Mariel Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review of her decision to leave. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

Josh Marcus has the full story:

LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner blocked Harris endorsement

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Harris is going to ‘get Trump killed’

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:32 , Mike Bedigan

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Kamala Harris was going to get Donald Trump “killed” after the vice president addressed remarks reportedly made by the former president about Adolf Hitler.

The Georgia congresswoman described Harris as a “desperate, dangerous” liar, in response to a statement she made about her Republican rival on Wednesday.

At the Naval Observatory, Harris warned that the former president is “increasingly unhinged and unstable,” and that in a second Trump term, there would be fewer people “to rein him in.”

Mike Bedigan reports on what one of Trump’s keenest allies had to say.

Taylor Greene says Harris will ‘get Trump killed’ as Hitler remark fallout continues

Trump hits back at John Kelly as a ‘lowlife’ with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred'

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:20 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump has hot back at John Kelly, after his former chief of staff confirmed to media outlets that the former president had made remarks referencing Adolf Hitler.

In a scathing post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump branded Kelly a “lowlife” who had made up a story “out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred.”

“This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time!” the former president fumed.

RFK Jr files request at Supreme Court seeking removal from Wisconsin ballot

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:10 , Mike Bedigan

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has filed a last-minute request at the Supreme Court seeking his removal from the ballot in the key swing state of Wisconsin, despite a previously failed attempt.

Kennedy, who has now publicly endorsed Donald Trump, wants his name to have stickers placed over it.

The request, filed on Wednesday, is unlikely to be granted as voting already underway in the state.

Inside grassroots campaigns already planning to overturn the 2024 election

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Thousands of U.S. citizens concerned about Donald Trump-alleged election fraud have been trained by MAGA-aligned figures on how to spot and fight it ahead of the imminent presidential election, an investigation claims.

Dozens of far-right election advocacy groups have visited communities across the country to hold seminars and training sessions intended to motivate average voters to monitor their local election offices, USA Today reports.

What could possibly go wrong?

Here's Ariana Baio's report.

‘God, slavery and ballot mules’: The grassroots campaigns aiming to overturn election

In pictures: Harris meets supporters in Philadelphia deli

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:50 , Mike Bedigan

RFK Jr’s billionaire running mate has rebranded herself as a MAGA-health guru

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s old running mate Nicole Shanahan is in the middle of a transformation into a MAGA health influencer.

Shanahan was a Democrat until earlier this year. She then became the running mate of RFK Jr as an independent, but now has appeared alongside Tucker Carlson during a recent event outside Houston. Other guests during Carlson’s live tour have included Alex Jones, Donald Trump Jr, and Charlie Kirk.

The attorney and tech entrepreneur used to be in the elite circles of Silicon Valley, who is now using her sizable divorce settlement from Google co-founder Sergey Brin to become an influencer and what she calls a “warrior mom” as she calls on women to support her outlandish medical opinions, as well as backing former President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

RFK Jr’s running mate has rebranded herself as a MAGA-health guru

Harris to deliver ‘closing argument’ at same DC site where Trump made his Jan. 6 speech before insurrection

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to lay out her campaign's closing argument by returning to the site near the White House where Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the US Capitol in January 2021 — hoping it will crystalize for voters the fight between defending democracy and sowing political chaos.

Her campaign says Harris will give a speech at the Ellipse Tuesday — one week before Election Day — where she will urge the nation to "turn the page" toward a new era away from Trump.

Harris makes humorous weed comment in election stress conversation

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Vice President Kamala Harris made a humorous reference to marijuana edibles while speaking with former California First Lady Maria Shriver at a town hall event in Michigan in reference to rising anxiety levels around the country as the November election draws closer.

Michelle Del Rey has the story.

Kamala Harris makes casual weed comment in election stress conversation

In shocking defense of Trump comments, CNN commentator claims ‘thousands of Hitlers’ on college campuses

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:10 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN commentator and former Bush administration official Scott Jennings compared left-wing Palestine solidarity protesters on college campuses to Hitler in an attempt to defend Donald Trump, who’s facing a controversy after reporting emerged he allegedly told White House officials he wished he had “the kind of generals that Hitler had.”

Josh Marcus reports.

CNN commentator claims ‘thousands of Hitlers’ on campus in shocking defense of Trump

Watch: Vance claims Trump is healthier than him

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:50 , Oliver O'Connell

A slightly bizarre moment from Senator JD Vance, 40, today, when he claimed that Donald Trump, 78, is healthier than him and could serve a full four years.

Vance: Donald Trump's healthier than I am. I feel extremely confident that Donald Trump's going to serve well for four years. pic.twitter.com/z45qvKMmVe — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2024

Vance’s campaign appearances are full of praise for the former president and he’s even been called Trump’s “explainer in chief” for his attempts to explain or clarify some of the Republican nominee’s wilder comments.

Trump does not return the favor — to the point that he doesn’t mention his running mate at all...

Nuns living in monastery hit back after GOP canvasser falsely accuses them of voter fraud

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:40 , Oliver O'Connell

A Pennsylvania canvasser claimed an address in Erie, Pennsylvania – a key swing district in a key swing state for the upcoming presidential election – is linked to 53 voter registrations and could be the source of voter fraud.

However, that address is home to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie – and they’re firing back at what they’ve called a “defamatory” claim from the canvassing group’s founder.

Katie Hawkinson gets to the bottom of what happened.

Benedictine Sisters hit back after GOP canvasser falsely accuses them of voter fraud

Michael Avenatti, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, may have sentence cut

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:30 , Reuters

Michael Avenatti, the disgraced celebrity lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels, will have his 14-year prison term for defrauding four other clients recalculated, following a federal appeals court decision on Wednesday that could shorten his sentence.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California said the trial judge who sentenced Avenatti erred by applying an obstruction of justice enhancement, and not accounting for the value of Avenatti’s legal services to his clients and the money he paid them.

Avenatti, 53, has been serving a combined 19-year prison term, including five years for his 2020 and 2022 convictions in New York for trying to extort $25 million from Nike NKE.N and defrauding Daniels out of proceeds from her memoir.

Before being charged, Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in litigation against Donald Trump, and becoming a vocal adversary on cable TV and Twitter of the former U.S. president.

In Wednesday’s decision, the three-judge appeals court panel gave an additional potential ground for a shorter sentence.

It said the trial judge should have viewed Daniels’ case and the other fraud cases as similar, when deciding if Avenatti’s five-year sentence and the new sentence should run concurrently.

Prosecutors said Avenatti defrauded the four additional clients out of millions of dollars.

Margaret Farrand, a federal public defender representing Avenatti, said in an email: “I am glad that the Ninth Circuit recognized the errors that wrongly increased Mr. Avenatti’s sentence.”

The office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada in Los Angeles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Avenatti will be resentenced by U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California.

Selna imposed the 14-year term in December 2022 after Avenatti pleaded guilty to wire fraud and obstruction charges. A conviction at trial could have sent him to prison for life.

Avenatti’s legal career collapsed in March 2019, when he was charged in the Nike case. The federal appeals court in Manhattan rejected his appeals in that case and the Daniels case.

Bret Baier defends interrupting Kamala Harris 38 times in Fox News interview

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News anchor Bret Baier says he understands why people took issue with his recent contentious interview with Kamala Harris, which was parodied on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

“I get the criticism,” Baier toldVanity Fair on Monday. “I get the wondering whether that was different.”

During the interview last week, Baier frequently interrupted Harris.

Baier argued he’s subjected other high-profile leaders to a similar style, including a 2023 interview with Donald Trump.

Josh Marcus has the story.

Bret Baier defends interrupting Kamala Harris 38 times during Fox News interview

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump instructs audience to stand up for women but not men at Georgia town hall

Trump’s bizarre rivalry with Sylvester Stallone revealed in new book

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is reportedly obsessed over his rivalry with the star of Rocky and Rambo, telling a journalist he is “better than Sylvester Stallone at being a reality star.”

Author Ramin Setoodeh interviewed Trump several times for his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which originally hit shelves on June 18.

Reporting for The Independent from Los Angeles, Kevin E G Perry reports on what Setoodeh revealed about Trump and Stallone.

Donald Trump’s bizarre rivalry with Sylvester Stallone revealed in new book

Full story: DOJ tells Elon Musk’s PAC that his $1m sweepstakes could be illegal

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk’s Donald Trump-supporting political action committee that a $1 million sweepstakes could be illegal.

A letter from the Justice Department’s election crimes chief in its public integrity bureau reminded America PAC that offering anything of value to influence how someone casts their ballot would violate federal law.

Alex Woodward reports.

Justice Department warns Elon Musk’s $1 million sweepstakes could be illegal

Full story: Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:40 , AP

Georgia‘s top elections official said Wednesday that a check of voter rolls found that 20 of the 8.2 million people registered to vote in the state are not US citizens.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference that the voter registrations for those people had been canceled and that they will be referred to local prosecutors for potential criminal charges. His office said none of those people has cast a ballot in November’s general election but that an investigation into whether they had voted in past elections was ongoing.

Continue reading...

Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls

Trump’s Georgia town hall takes a turn when he moves things outside

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

After answering questions from the attendees inside the venue at Zebulon, Georgia, Donald Trump decided to move things outside, where a large overflow crowd awaited as well as another stage and mic set up.

Here are some highlights from inside:

Trump: "They say -- and I would agree with this 100 percent -- nobody has done what I've done for Israel." pic.twitter.com/rvdLLU8RiF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

Including Trump waxing lyrical about his relationship with foreign leaders:

Trump brings up Viktor Orbán. Exactly one person in the audience whoops in approval. pic.twitter.com/ydEVlxLTbB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

And then they headed outside:

this was pretty weird pic.twitter.com/tpNOXzK0O2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

Stay tuned...

Watch: Trump-supporting billionaire tries to blame Biden for invasion that happened during Bush administration

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump supporter tries to blame Biden for invasion during Bush administration

Watch: Tim Walz does interview while running in Central Park

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:24 , Oliver O'Connell

During his recent visit to New York City, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sat ran for an interview with social media personality Kate Mackz who hosts The Running Interview Show.

Here’s the vice presidential running mate talking with Walz as they run in Central Park:

Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert blasted the Biden-Harris administration for its plans to protect an “ugly” animal in her home state.

The Bureau of Labor Management (BLM) announced that it planned to conserve public lands in Colorado in an effort to protect the Gunnison sage-grouse, a bird designated as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Lauren Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal

Quinnipiac Poll: Wisconsin — Presidential race

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:10 , Oliver O'Connell

In the latest polling by Quinnipiac University, Kamala Harris has drawn even with Donald Trump in Wisconsin:

In Wisconsin, the presidential race is tied, with Harris receiving 48 percent support among likely voters and Trump receiving 48 percent support in a multi-candidate race with all listed third-party candidates each receiving less than 1 percent support.

This compares to Quinnipiac University’s October 9 poll when Trump received 48 percent support, Harris received 46 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver each received 1 percent support.

In today’s poll, Democrats 97 - 2 percent back Harris, while Republicans 96 - 3 percent back Trump. Independents are divided, with 49 percent backing Trump, 46 percent backing Harris, and 3 percent backing third-party candidates (1 percent backing Stein, 1 percent backing Oliver, and 1 percent backing Justice for All Party candidate Cornel West). One percent of independents volunteered someone else, 2 percent are undecided, and 1 percent refused to respond.

In a hypothetical two-way race, Harris receives 48 percent support and Trump receives 48 percent support.

Haley Voters for Harris wants Trump to remember what she said about him

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Haley Voters for Harris want Donald Trump and Nikki Haley to remember exactly what his former UN ambassador said about him during the Republican primaries.

The group wrote on X: “If Nikki Haley is going to stand on a stage with Trump, they should both remember what she has said about him. She stands by her comments.

“We agreed with her then. Nothing has changed. Can Trump take this kind of truth-telling on all the key issues?”

They followed that up with a greatest hits of Haley’s comments about the former president.

Please repost this.



If @NikkiHaley is going to stand on a stage with Trump, they should both remember what she has said about him. She stands by her comments.



We agreed with her then. Nothing has changed.



Can Trump take this kind of truth-telling on all the key issues? pic.twitter.com/kFt0zUqik7 — Haley Voters for Harris (@HaleyVte4Harris) October 23, 2024

Watch: Trump homeland security official says Trump quotes Hitler

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump Homeland Security Official Kevin Carroll: Trump admires Hitler. He frequently said to senior staff, ‘Why don't my generals support me the way that Hitler's generals supported him?’ The man quotes Hitler. And it's not as if he's accidentally quoting him. When it's brought to… pic.twitter.com/g3n8OYK3aC — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 22, 2024

Financial firms boosting staff on election night expecting panic trading

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Financial firms are boosting staffing ahead of election night as traders are expected to panic transact as the results roll in.

Investment managers, brokerages and banks are all increasing their numbers as they expect trading volumes to rise on and around Election Day amid expected volatility, according to Reuters.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Financial firms are boosting staff on election night as panic expected

I watched Trump’s audience leave a rally early while he ranted about migrants. The spectacle is over

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:48 , Oliver O’Connell

John Bowden writes:

In Greenville, it was Trumpmania — minus the mania.

Donald Trump’s “Get out the Vote” rally on the campus of East Carolina University (ECU) was the portrait of a fading spectacle. His visit to campus coincided with the beginning of homecoming week at ECU — in addition to the nearly 30,000 students at the school, thousands of purple-clad alumni are in town as well to soak in some of their old college-era glory.

The Independent saw very few of those young, returning families on Monday.

Continue reading...

Trump’s audience left his rally early in North Carolina. I asked them why

NAACP planning barbershop events in key swing states

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

NBC News reports that civil rights organization the NAACP is planning a series of events at barbershops and salons in key battleground states in the final 10 days before the election.

The intention is to “stimulate organic conversations about the importance of voting”.

Events are planned in Milwaukee on October 26; Pittsburgh on October 29; Charlotte on November 2; Las Vegas, also on November 2; and Philadelphia on November 4, the day before Election Day.

The NAACP is organizing the events in partnership with an array of media and advocacy organizations, including the NBA, the BET cable network and the group NexGen America.

Kamala Harris leads with Black voters overall, but Donald Trump has made some gains in recent months, especially with Black men.

Quinnipiac Poll: Michigan — Presidential race

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

In the latest polling by Quinnipiac University, Kamala Harris has taken the lead in Michigan:

In Michigan, Harris receives 49 percent support among likely voters, Trump receives 46 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Cornel West each receive 1 percent support.

This compares to Quinnipiac University’s October 9 poll when Trump received 50 percent support, Harris received 47 percent support, and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver and West each received 1 percent support.

In today’s poll, Democrats 96 - 3 percent back Harris, while Republicans 94 - 4 percent back Trump. Independents are divided, with 46 percent backing Harris, 44 percent backing Trump, and 5 percent backing independent or third-party candidates (4 percent back Stein and 1 percent back West). One percent of independents volunteered someone else, 2 percent are undecided, and 3 percent refused to respond.

In a hypothetical two-way race, Harris receives 50 percent support and Trump receives 46 percent support.

Trump has an edge on some key issues and Harris on key traits. In a race that is so close, the question is: which will be more important to tip the scale?

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Still waiting on Trump in Georgia... or is it?

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:39 , Oliver O'Connell

ICYMI: per pool following trump

“In an awkward moment, the jumbo screens showed the wrong state with "North Carolina Welcomes President Trump" instead of Georgia, forcing the crowd to whisper about the mistake” pic.twitter.com/uqjwK5qZny — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) October 23, 2024

Harris decries Trump after John Kelly says he wanted generals like Hitler's

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:35 , AP

Kamala Harris said Wednesday that recently reported comments Donald Trump made to his longest-serving chief of staff offer a window into who the former president “really is” and the kind of commander in chief he would be.

In interviews with The New York Times and The Atlantic published Tuesday, John Kelly warned that the Republican nominee meets the definition of a fascist and that while in office he suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “did some good things.”

Harris repeated her increasingly dire warnings about Trump’s mental fitness and his intentions for the presidency.

Read on...

Harris decries Trump after John Kelly says he wanted generals like Hitler's

Liz Cheney has no time for those defending Trump over Hitler praise

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Republican congresswomen Liz Cheney, who is campaigning for Kamala Harris, has little time for those in the GOP who are defending Donald Trump after John Kelly, his former chief of staff, confirmed the former president’s praise of Hitler and denigration of US military heroes.

She wrote on X: “If your response to Gen John Kelly, gold star father & Trump’s WH chief of staff, confirming that Trump praised Hitler & called members of our military “suckers and losers” is to defend Trump, you need to look in the mirror and realize your dishonor will live forever.”

If your response to Gen John Kelly, gold star father & Trump’s WH chief of staff, confirming that Trump praised Hitler & called members of our military “suckers and losers” is to defend Trump, you need to look in the mirror and realize your dishonor will live forever. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 23, 2024

Watch: White House press secretary asked if Biden believes Trump is a fascist

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Today at the White House press briefing:@mj_lee: "President Biden believes that Donald Trump is a fascist?"@PressSec: "I mean, yes...The former president has said he is going to be a dictator on day one." https://t.co/M9x38akidS — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 23, 2024

More than 1,600 voters have registration revoked under Virginia program targeting noncitizens

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:14 , AP

More than 1,600 Virginians have had their voter registrations canceled since August under a state program that the Justice Department and advocacy groups contend is illegal.

The scope of the removals was revealed for the first time this week after a federal magistrate ordered the state to disclose the figure as part of a federal lawsuit.

Continue reading...

More than 1,600 voters have registration revoked under Virginia program targeting noncitizens

DOJ warns Elon Musk his $1m giveaway to registered voters may be illegal, report says

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:11 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN reports that the Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk’s America PAC in recent days that his $1m sweepstakes giveaway to registered voters in swing states might violate federal law.

The network cited people briefed on the matter.

Per CNN:

Federal law bars paying people to register to vote. The language of the petition currently promises $1 million prizes to people chosen at random for signing a petition in support of First and Second Amendment freedoms. But to sign the petition, you must be registered to vote in specific states.

A letter from the Justice Department’s public integrity section, which investigates potential election-related law violations, went to Musk’s political action committee, according to people briefed on the matter.

New poll: Quinnipiac puts Harris ahead in Michigan, tied with Trump in Wisconsin

Wednesday 23 October 2024 20:02 , Oliver O'Connell

MICHIGAN: Harris 49%, Trump 46%, other candidates 2%

WISCONSIN: Harris 48%, Trump 48%

With all eyes on the swing states that are key to winning the 2024 presidential election, Michigan and Wisconsin show races between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump that are too close to call with less than two weeks until Election Day, according to Quinnipiac University polls of likely voters in each of the states released today.

There is a pronounced gender gap.

In Michigan, women 57-37 percent back Harris, while men 56-40 percent back Trump.

In Wisconsin, women 57-39 percent back Harris, while men 59-38 percent back Trump.

It’s the battle of the sexes and it’s no game. There is a glaring gap in Michigan and Wisconsin between the number of women supporting Harris and the number of men supporting Trump. On November 5th, it will all come down to who shows up.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Watch LIVE: Trump holds religion-focused rally in battleground Georgia

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch live: Trump holds religion-centric rally in battleground Georgia

Watch: Harris issues warning over reports Trump said he ‘needed generals like Hitler’

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Harris issues warning over reports Trump said he ‘needed generals like Hitler’

Harris campaign preparing for Trump to declare early victory — again

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Vice President Kamala Harris says there is a plan in place if Donald Trump declares victory on election day before all the ballots are counted in a repeat of 2020.

With less than two weeks until voting ends for the 2024 presidential election, the campaigns are kicking into high gear to try and persuade undecided voters that could swing the result.

Harris told NBC News on Tuesday evening that is where her focus is for now but the real possibility Trump will prematurely declare victory or dispute results is humming in the background.

Ariana Baio reports.

Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to prematurely declare victory again

Watch: Tim Walz’s son receives huge cheer as he votes for first time

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Tim Walz’s son receives huge cheer as he votes for first time in US election

Trump admits he’ll vote early in Florida, despite constantly criticizing the process

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump plans to vote early, despite spending years claiming without evidence that the process is suspect and fraudulent.

“Voting early, I guess would be good but people have different feelings about it, but the main thing is you’ve got to get out and you’ve got to vote, and I’ll be voting early,” the former president told Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade during a radio interview set to air on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Republican added he still feels “very mixed” about the practice.

Josh Marcus reports.

Trump admits he’ll vote early in Florida, despite baseless claims about it for years

Watch: Florida’s Amendment Four campaigners knock doors for medical freedom

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Her dad hates Taylor Swift, but Ivanka Trump took her daughter to Eras Tour anyway

Wednesday 23 October 2024 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Ivanka Trump was spotted at Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour stop in Miami, Florida, over the weekend, weeks after her father, former President Donald Trump, declared his hatred of the pop superstar.

Ivanka’s attendance at the concert comes shortly after Swift, 34, publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that prompted Trump to post “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in all caps on his Truth Social platform.

Citing sources, People confirmed that 42-year-old Ivanka and her 13-year-old daughter Arabella were in the crowd at Swift’s show at Hard Rock Stadium.

Inga Parkel has the story.

Ivanka takes daughter to Taylor Swift concert weeks after dad said he ‘hates’ her

Suspect arrested over Democratic National Committee office shootings in Arizona

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:52 , Oliver O'Connell

An Arizona man has been arrested in connection to a series of attacks on a Democratic National Committee office in the state and is “associated with a suspicious substance on homemade political signs,” according to authorities.

Jeffrey Michael Kelly, 60, was arrested on Tuesday night by Tempe Police and charged with six felony counts, including unlawful discharge of a firearm, shooting at a non-residential structure and committing an act of terrorism, and three misdemeanor counts of criminal discharge, authorities said.

Kelly Rissman has the details.

Suspect arrested over Democrat office shootings and white power and razor blade bags

Biden backtracks after saying of Trump: ‘We’ve got to lock him up’

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden has declared that Donald Trump should be “locked up” – before quickly correcting himself.

The president made the controversial remark while at the Democratic Party‘s Concord, New Hampshire, headquarters on Tuesday where he warned that democracy hangs in the balance as Trump continues to close in on Kamala Harris in the national polls.

James Liddell has the story.

Biden immediately backtracks after saying of Trump: ‘We’ve got to lock him up’

Full story: Fox and Friends host slammed for defending Trump’s praise for Hitler’s generals

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade is facing criticism after he appeared to defend former President Donald Trump following reports that the former president previously said he wanted loyal generals such as the ones who served Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Gustaf Kilander reports on the reaction.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade slammed after defending Trump’s praise for Hitler’s generals

Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin for Senate

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Republican Rep Liz Cheney has endorsed Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin to represent Michigan in the US Senate.

“The stakes in this election are unlike anything we've ever faced before, but the future of our democracy is on the line, and this is not about policy differences,” said Cheney.

“It’s about doing what’s right for our country. That’s why I am supporting Elissa Slotkin in her campaign for United States Senate in Michigan. I know that she is someone who is laser-focused on doing the right thing for the people she represents, and will put service to our country over service to herself every time.”

After thanking Cheney, Slotkin said in a statement: “Liz and I certainly don’t agree on every policy issue, but I’m grateful for her responsible leadership and her deep commitment to preserving our democracy above all else.

“This campaign has always been powered by a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, and we’re going to finish it the way we started — united by the country and the democracy that we love.

Thank you to my friend and former colleague @Liz_Cheney for her endorsement. Liz and I certainly don’t agree on every policy issue, but I’m grateful for her responsible leadership and her deep commitment to preserving our democracy above all else.



This campaign has always been… pic.twitter.com/7YB3JT3XGM — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 23, 2024

Harris plans closing argument in speech on National Mall, report says

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:25 , Oliver O'Connell

The Washington Post reports that Kamala Harris is planning to deliver her closing argument on Tuesday, October 29 in a speech on the National Mall.

The paper cites people familiar with the planning and a permit application obtained by reporters for the Post.

Per the report:

The Harris campaign is still finalizing her message, but the vice president plans to present a final case to the American people from a place selected to emphasize a contrast between herself and Donald Trump, a candidate she has argued poses a grave threat to the country, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that were not yet public. As part of that, Harris is likely to mention Trump’s role in the Jan 6 attacks on the US Capitol, but the speech is expected to be broader than just focused on Trump’s threat to American democracy.

A spokesperson for the Harris campaign declined to comment.

Latest poll updates: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:20 , Oliver O'Connell

There are just two weeks until Vice President Kamala Harris goes head-to-head with Donald Trump , as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.

Several voter registration deadlines have come and gone, but in some states, it’s not too late to sign up to vote.

Alicja Hagopian looks at the latest polling numbers.

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election

Harris says Trump wants unchecked power after John Kelly warning

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:07 , Oliver O'Connell

In her remarks today at Naval Observatory, Kamala Harris responded to the warnings delivered by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly in an interview with The New York Times that he meets the criteria of a fascist and invoked Hitler.

Harris: "It is deeply troubling & incredibly dangerous that Trump would invoke Hitler- the man who is responsible for the deaths of 6m Jews and 100s of thousands of Americans. All of this is further evidence for the people of who Trump really is from the people who know him best" pic.twitter.com/GNapZ90T4S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

The vice president warned of the former president and Republican Party presidential nominee:

“It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

"Anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him would qualify, in his mind, as the enemy within. Like judges, like journalists, like nonpartisan election officials."

"Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable. And in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions."

Kamala Harris: Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable. And in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions. pic.twitter.com/OX9FdVlXRJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2024

Watch LIVE: Harris makes remarks before traveling to Pennsylvania

Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch LIVE: JD Vance speaks in Las Vegas, Nevada

Wednesday 23 October 2024 17:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch live: JD Vance rallies Las Vegas voters in critical swing state of Nevada

Watch: Harris campaign launches hard-hitting ad on reproductive freedom

Wednesday 23 October 2024 17:48 , Oliver O'Connell

A new ad from the Harris-Walz campaign centered on reproductive freedom has been launched ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech in Houston, Texas on Friday, which will focus on the state’s draconian abortion laws.

New ad from the Harris campaign on reproductive freedom, ahead of the VP's speech in Texas on Friday. This is a very tough one to watch, but it's incredibly important to. Thank you so much to Ondrea and Ceasar for trusting us to share their story. pic.twitter.com/ytJQg2ONiv — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 23, 2024

Today, The Independent has published an investigative series and released a new documentary, The A-Word, which examines the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.

Read more about it here and watch the full documentary:

The Independent launches documentary and investigative series on abortion in America

Harris adds remarks to scheduled, expected to address Kelly comments on ‘fascist’ Trump

Wednesday 23 October 2024 17:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Vice President Kamala Harris has added remarks to her schedule today at 1 pm at Naval Observatory, her official residence in Washington, DC.

Neither the White House nor her campaign has said what she plans to speak about, though it is likely to be centered on comments about Donald Trump made by John Kelly, his longest-serving chief of staff, according to two people briefed on the plans who spoke with The New York Times.

Kelly told the paper in an interview that the former president praised Hitler multiple times and warned that the Republican nominee meets the definition of a fascist.

Stay tuned...

MAGA youth pastor charged with coercing minors to have sex with him

Wednesday 23 October 2024 17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

A MAGA youth pastor favored by the evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr has been charged with coercing minors to have sex with him and send him pornographic images.

Zachary Radcliff, 29, of Saline in Michigan, is accused of a string of offenses relating to sexually abusive activity going back as far as 2011, according to state police.

The alleged victims were aged between 12 and 17 at the time, Michigan State Police said.

Rhian Lubin reports.

MAGA youth pastor charged with coercing minors to have sex with him