Harris says she believes Trump is a ‘fascist’ at CNN Town Hall: Election 2024 Live Updates

Kamala Harris responded directly to the question of whether she believed Donald Trump was a “fascist,” telling a CNN Town Hall in Pennsylvania: “Yes, I do.”

The former president is facing a fresh storm of criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

His former chief of staff, John Kelly, told The New York Times that Trump had praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the “definition” of a fascist.

Harris opened the Town Hall on Wednesday with remarks about Kelly’s revelations, saying that he had put out a “911 call to the American people.”

“One has to think about why would someone who served with him, who is not political... why is he telling the American people now?” she said. “Frankly, I think of it as [that] he’s just putting out a 911 call to the American people to understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House.”

Earlier, Harris warned that the former president is “increasingly unhinged and unstable,” and in a second Trump term “people like John Kelly will no longer be there to rein him in.”

Kelly’s claims have been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign.

Donald Trump leads over Kamala Harris on US economy in new poll

Harris responds to direct question about whether she thinks Trump is a 'fascist’

Donald Trump reportedly said he needs ‘the kind of generals that Hitler had’

Trump on murdered soldier: ‘It doesn’t cost $60k to bury a f***ing Mexican!’

06:02 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Donald Trump is leading over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris on the US economy in the US presidential election, according to a poll conducted by the Financial Times.

The poll found 44 per cent of registered voters said they trusted Mr Trump more to handle the economy versus 43 per cent for Ms Harris.

The poll found the former Republican president had a wider lead among voters on the question of which candidate would leave them better off financially.

About 45 per cent Mr Trump — a five-point improvement from the previous month — compared to 37 per cent for Ms Harris, per the FT poll.

EDITORIAL: Why Trump’s latest outburst should be seen for what it is – a phoney war against Labour

06:00 , Mike Bedigan

Everyone knows there is no substance to the accusations. Everyone also knows that Labour is more politically aligned to Kamala Harris’s campaign, but Mr Trump’s politics – like his supporter, Nigel Farage’s – are one of childish indignation; and should be treated as such.

Harris hits out at ‘fascist’ Trump and defends policies at CNN town hall

05:01 , Mike Bedigan

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris went on offense against former president Donald Trump by warning Americans that her Republican opponent is an authoritarian who doesn’t care about the needs of ordinary people.

Harris spoke to voters in Pennsylvania as part of a CNN town hall that took the place of a presidential debate that Trump refused to attend.

Andrew Feinberg watched:

Watch: Kamala Harris makes casual weed comment in election stress conversation

04:30 , Mike Bedigan

Trump attacks Harris’ ‘warped mind’ after Hitler comment backlash

04:00 , Mike Bedigan

Noted oddsmaker JD Vance says Trump has a 60% chance to win the election

03:30 , Mike Bedigan

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance — who you might have noticed doesn’t get mentioned at all by his running mate during campaign stops, in favour of Elon Musk — suggested that former President Donald Trump has a 60 percent chance of winning the November election during an appearance on a podcast - despite the Ohio senator having no background in oddsmaking.

Vance was a guest on the Tuesday episode of comedian Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Kamala Harris to give closing election speech at spot where Trump riled up crowd before Jan 6 attack

03:10 , Mike Bedigan

Vice President Kamala Harrisplans to give a major campaign speech this coming Tuesday at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the park just outside the White House where Donald Trump in 2021 called on his supporters to march on Congress in the moments leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Campaign officials said the speech, a week before election day, will serve as a “closing argument,” where Harris, a former prosecutor, will make her final case against Donald Trump before a “jury” of the American people.

Read more from Josh Marcus here:

Harris calls herself a ‘nerd’ as she describes her ‘weaknesses'

02:55 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris called herself “kind of a nerd” after she was asked what her weaknesses were during the CNN Town Hall.

“I may not be quick to have the answer as soon as you ask it about a specific policy issue sometimes because I'm going to want to research it, I'm going to want to study it. I'm kind of a nerd sometimes, I confess,” she said.

“And some might call that a weakness, especially if you're, you know, in an interview, or just kind of, you know, being asked a certain question and just expected to have the right answer right away. But that's how I that's how I work.”

Harris blasts Trump’s ‘clearly admiring comparison’ to Hitler

02:47 , Mike Bedigan

Answering further questions from audience members in Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris said: “The American people deserve to have a president who encourages healthy debate, works across the aisle, not afraid of good ideas, wherever they come from...

“...but also maintains certain standards about how we think about the role and the responsibility, and certainly not comparing oneself in a clearly admiring way to Hitler.”

Harris: ‘John Kelly just put out a 911 call to the American people’ - watch

02:36 , Mike Bedigan

Vice President Harris: John Kelly just put out a 911 call to the American people. We must take it very seriously. Donald Trump is unstable and unfit to serve pic.twitter.com/YTKkpUYJAh — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 24, 2024

In pictures: Harris takes questions CNN Town Hall in Pennsylvania

02:25 , Mike Bedigan

Harris responds to direct question about whether she thinks Trump is a fascist

02:15 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris was directly asked whether she thought Donald Trump was a “fascist.”

CNN’ anchor and host of the Pennsylvania Town Hall, Anderson Cooper, said: “Let me ask you tonight, do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?”

“Yes, I do,” Harris replied. “Yes I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.”

Kamala Harris opens Pennsylvania Town Hall with remarks about John Kelly revelations

02:10 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris opened a Pennsylvania Town Hall with remarks about John Kelly revelations about Donald Trump’s remarks in the White House, saying that the former GOP chief of staff had put out a “911 call to the American people.”

“Today, we learned that John Kelly, a four star marine general who was his longest serving Chief of Staff, gave an interview recently, in the last two weeks of this election, talking about how dangerous Donald Trump is,” she said.

“And I think one has to think about why would someone who served with him, who is not political, a Four Star Marine General. Why is he telling the American people now?

“And frankly, I think of it as is he’s just putting out a 911 call to the American people understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House.”

RFK Jr joins Trump on stage in Georgia

02:05 , Mike Bedigan

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy made a surprise appearance with Donald Trump at a rally in Georgia.

The former president spoke about national health issues, before introducing RFK Jr as “the man who is going to help us get it all straightened out.”

In his brief remarks, RFK said: “Don’t you want a president who’s going to get the corruption out of Washington DC.”

Can ‘Nikki Haley Republcians’ hand Kamala Harris a win? Here’s the truth

02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

Ashley Bartley was deeply disappointed when Nikki Haley said she would vote for former president Donald Trump in November.

“I was involved in many text strings, email exchanges, just asking, like, what is she doing? How could she do this to us?” Bartley told The Independent.

Bartley is not a normal Haley supporter. As a Republican state legislator in Vermont, Bartley served as a co-chairwoman of Haley’s campaign in one of the few contests that Haley won in her campaign for the Republican nomination for president.

But her disappointment does not mean that Bartley is an automatic vote for Kamala Harris, even in a state with a history of liberal New England Republicans.

The truth about whether ‘Nikki Haley Republicans’ can hand Kamala Harris a win

In pictures: Trump rallies in Duluth, Georgia

01:27 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump distracted from beloved immigration chart... by himself

01:17 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump was momentarily distracted by himself at a rally in Georgia, as he introduced supporters to his “favorite chart in the entire world” – on immigration figures.

“Drop that chart. Please drop it. Let’s see... there it is. I was looking at me. I started looking at me, and I’m looking... I don’t like my hair tonight. I started looking at me but I’d rather look at the chart, the chart,” he told fans, to laughter.

Country star Jason Aldean introduces Trump in Georgia

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:54 , Mike Bedigan

Country star Jason Aldean took to the stage to introduce Donald Trump at a rally in Duluth, Georgia.

Aldean started by sharing several anecdotes about the former president, who he described as “not only an amazing leader” but also a friend.

The singer said he had already cast his vote for Trump. “I've seen firsthand how the media can twist the truth. They've done it to me... But no one is on the receiving end of lies and fake news more than President Trump. That’s a fact.

“He endures more than the average person can fathom, and the fact that he doesn’t need to be here but chooses to be here says everything I need to know.”

“He’s a president who, when knocked down, gets back up, raises his fist in the air and says ‘fight’... and to me, that’s a warrior, and that’s who we need running this country right now.“

LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:45 , Mike Bedigan

The editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times has resigned in protest at billionaire owner Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong reportedly ordering the paper to withold a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent,” Mariel Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review of her decision to leave. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

Josh Marcus has the full story:

LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner blocked Harris endorsement

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Harris is going to ‘get Trump killed’

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:32 , Mike Bedigan

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Kamala Harris was going to get Donald Trump “killed” after the vice president addressed remarks reportedly made by the former president about Adolf Hitler.

The Georgia congresswoman described Harris as a “desperate, dangerous” liar, in response to a statement she made about her Republican rival on Wednesday.

At the Naval Observatory, Harris warned that the former president is “increasingly unhinged and unstable,” and that in a second Trump term, there would be fewer people “to rein him in.”

Mike Bedigan reports on what one of Trump’s keenest allies had to say.

Taylor Greene says Harris will ‘get Trump killed’ as Hitler remark fallout continues

Trump hits back at John Kelly as a ‘lowlife’ with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred'

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:20 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump has hot back at John Kelly, after his former chief of staff confirmed to media outlets that the former president had made remarks referencing Adolf Hitler.

In a scathing post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump branded Kelly a “lowlife” who had made up a story “out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred.”

“This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time!” the former president fumed.

RFK Jr files request at Supreme Court seeking removal from Wisconsin ballot

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:10 , Mike Bedigan

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has filed a last-minute request at the Supreme Court seeking his removal from the ballot in the key swing state of Wisconsin, despite a previously failed attempt.

Kennedy, who has now publicly endorsed Donald Trump, wants his name to have stickers placed over it.

The request, filed on Wednesday, is unlikely to be granted as voting already underway in the state.

Inside grassroots campaigns already planning to overturn the 2024 election

Thursday 24 October 2024 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Thousands of U.S. citizens concerned about Donald Trump-alleged election fraud have been trained by MAGA-aligned figures on how to spot and fight it ahead of the imminent presidential election, an investigation claims.

Dozens of far-right election advocacy groups have visited communities across the country to hold seminars and training sessions intended to motivate average voters to monitor their local election offices, USA Today reports.

What could possibly go wrong?

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.

‘God, slavery and ballot mules’: The grassroots campaigns aiming to overturn election

In pictures: Harris meets supporters in Philadelphia deli

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:50 , Mike Bedigan

RFK Jr’s billionaire running mate has rebranded herself as a MAGA-health guru

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s old running mate Nicole Shanahan is in the middle of a transformation into a MAGA health influencer.

Shanahan was a Democrat until earlier this year. She then became the running mate of RFK Jr as an independent, but now has appeared alongside Tucker Carlson during a recent event outside Houston. Other guests during Carlson’s live tour have included Alex Jones, Donald Trump Jr, and Charlie Kirk.

The attorney and tech entrepreneur used to be in the elite circles of Silicon Valley, who is now using her sizable divorce settlement from Google co-founder Sergey Brin to become an influencer and what she calls a “warrior mom” as she calls on women to support her outlandish medical opinions, as well as backing former President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

RFK Jr’s running mate has rebranded herself as a MAGA-health guru

Harris to deliver ‘closing argument’ at same DC site where Trump made his Jan. 6 speech before insurrection

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to lay out her campaign's closing argument by returning to the site near the White House where Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the US Capitol in January 2021 — hoping it will crystalize for voters the fight between defending democracy and sowing political chaos.

Her campaign says Harris will give a speech at the Ellipse Tuesday — one week before Election Day — where she will urge the nation to "turn the page" toward a new era away from Trump.

Harris makes humorous weed comment in election stress conversation

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Vice President Kamala Harris made a humorous reference to marijuana edibles while speaking with former California First Lady Maria Shriver at a town hall event in Michigan in reference to rising anxiety levels around the country as the November election draws closer.

Michelle Del Rey has the story.

Kamala Harris makes casual weed comment in election stress conversation

In shocking defense of Trump comments, CNN commentator claims ‘thousands of Hitlers’ on college campuses

Wednesday 23 October 2024 23:10 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN commentator and former Bush administration official Scott Jennings compared left-wing Palestine solidarity protesters on college campuses to Hitler in an attempt to defend Donald Trump, who’s facing a controversy after reporting emerged he allegedly told White House officials he wished he had “the kind of generals that Hitler had.”

Josh Marcus reports.

CNN commentator claims ‘thousands of Hitlers’ on campus in shocking defense of Trump

Watch: Vance claims Trump is healthier than him

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:50 , Oliver O'Connell

A slightly bizarre moment from Senator JD Vance, 40, today, when he claimed that Donald Trump, 78, is healthier than him and could serve a full four years.

Vance: Donald Trump's healthier than I am. I feel extremely confident that Donald Trump's going to serve well for four years. pic.twitter.com/z45qvKMmVe — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2024

Vance’s campaign appearances are full of praise for the former president and he’s even been called Trump’s “explainer in chief” for his attempts to explain or clarify some of the Republican nominee’s wilder comments.

Trump does not return the favor — to the point that he doesn’t mention his running mate at all...

Nuns living in monastery hit back after GOP canvasser falsely accuses them of voter fraud

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:40 , Oliver O'Connell

A Pennsylvania canvasser claimed an address in Erie, Pennsylvania – a key swing district in a key swing state for the upcoming presidential election – is linked to 53 voter registrations and could be the source of voter fraud.

However, that address is home to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie – and they’re firing back at what they’ve called a “defamatory” claim from the canvassing group’s founder.

Katie Hawkinson gets to the bottom of what happened.

Benedictine Sisters hit back after GOP canvasser falsely accuses them of voter fraud

Michael Avenatti, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, may have sentence cut

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:30 , Reuters

Michael Avenatti, the disgraced celebrity lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels, will have his 14-year prison term for defrauding four other clients recalculated, following a federal appeals court decision on Wednesday that could shorten his sentence.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California said the trial judge who sentenced Avenatti erred by applying an obstruction of justice enhancement, and not accounting for the value of Avenatti’s legal services to his clients and the money he paid them.

Avenatti, 53, has been serving a combined 19-year prison term, including five years for his 2020 and 2022 convictions in New York for trying to extort $25 million from Nike NKE.N and defrauding Daniels out of proceeds from her memoir.

Before being charged, Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in litigation against Donald Trump, and becoming a vocal adversary on cable TV and Twitter of the former U.S. president.

In Wednesday’s decision, the three-judge appeals court panel gave an additional potential ground for a shorter sentence.

It said the trial judge should have viewed Daniels’ case and the other fraud cases as similar, when deciding if Avenatti’s five-year sentence and the new sentence should run concurrently.

Prosecutors said Avenatti defrauded the four additional clients out of millions of dollars.

Margaret Farrand, a federal public defender representing Avenatti, said in an email: “I am glad that the Ninth Circuit recognized the errors that wrongly increased Mr. Avenatti’s sentence.”

The office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada in Los Angeles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Avenatti will be resentenced by U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California.

Selna imposed the 14-year term in December 2022 after Avenatti pleaded guilty to wire fraud and obstruction charges. A conviction at trial could have sent him to prison for life.

Avenatti’s legal career collapsed in March 2019, when he was charged in the Nike case. The federal appeals court in Manhattan rejected his appeals in that case and the Daniels case.

Bret Baier defends interrupting Kamala Harris 38 times in Fox News interview

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News anchor Bret Baier says he understands why people took issue with his recent contentious interview with Kamala Harris, which was parodied on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

“I get the criticism,” Baier toldVanity Fair on Monday. “I get the wondering whether that was different.”

During the interview last week, Baier frequently interrupted Harris.

Baier argued he’s subjected other high-profile leaders to a similar style, including a 2023 interview with Donald Trump.

Josh Marcus has the story.

Bret Baier defends interrupting Kamala Harris 38 times during Fox News interview

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump instructs audience to stand up for women but not men at Georgia town hall

Trump’s bizarre rivalry with Sylvester Stallone revealed in new book

Wednesday 23 October 2024 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is reportedly obsessed over his rivalry with the star of Rocky and Rambo, telling a journalist he is “better than Sylvester Stallone at being a reality star.”

Author Ramin Setoodeh interviewed Trump several times for his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which originally hit shelves on June 18.

Reporting for The Independent from Los Angeles, Kevin E G Perry reports on what Setoodeh revealed about Trump and Stallone.

Donald Trump’s bizarre rivalry with Sylvester Stallone revealed in new book

Full story: DOJ tells Elon Musk’s PAC that his $1m sweepstakes could be illegal

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk’s Donald Trump-supporting political action committee that a $1 million sweepstakes could be illegal.

A letter from the Justice Department’s election crimes chief in its public integrity bureau reminded America PAC that offering anything of value to influence how someone casts their ballot would violate federal law.

Alex Woodward reports.

Justice Department warns Elon Musk’s $1 million sweepstakes could be illegal

Full story: Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:40 , AP

Georgia‘s top elections official said Wednesday that a check of voter rolls found that 20 of the 8.2 million people registered to vote in the state are not US citizens.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference that the voter registrations for those people had been canceled and that they will be referred to local prosecutors for potential criminal charges. His office said none of those people has cast a ballot in November’s general election but that an investigation into whether they had voted in past elections was ongoing.

Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls

Trump’s Georgia town hall takes a turn when he moves things outside

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

After answering questions from the attendees inside the venue at Zebulon, Georgia, Donald Trump decided to move things outside, where a large overflow crowd awaited as well as another stage and mic set up.

Here are some highlights from inside:

Trump: "They say -- and I would agree with this 100 percent -- nobody has done what I've done for Israel." pic.twitter.com/rvdLLU8RiF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

Including Trump waxing lyrical about his relationship with foreign leaders:

Trump brings up Viktor Orbán. Exactly one person in the audience whoops in approval. pic.twitter.com/ydEVlxLTbB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

And then they headed outside:

this was pretty weird pic.twitter.com/tpNOXzK0O2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

Stay tuned...

Watch: Trump-supporting billionaire tries to blame Biden for invasion that happened during Bush administration

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump supporter tries to blame Biden for invasion during Bush administration

Watch: Tim Walz does interview while running in Central Park

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:24 , Oliver O'Connell

During his recent visit to New York City, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sat ran for an interview with social media personality Kate Mackz who hosts The Running Interview Show.

Here’s the vice presidential running mate talking with Walz as they run in Central Park:

Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert blasted the Biden-Harris administration for its plans to protect an “ugly” animal in her home state.

The Bureau of Labor Management (BLM) announced that it planned to conserve public lands in Colorado in an effort to protect the Gunnison sage-grouse, a bird designated as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Lauren Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal

Quinnipiac Poll: Wisconsin — Presidential race

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:10 , Oliver O'Connell

In the latest polling by Quinnipiac University, Kamala Harris has drawn even with Donald Trump in Wisconsin:

In Wisconsin, the presidential race is tied, with Harris receiving 48 percent support among likely voters and Trump receiving 48 percent support in a multi-candidate race with all listed third-party candidates each receiving less than 1 percent support.

This compares to Quinnipiac University’s October 9 poll when Trump received 48 percent support, Harris received 46 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver each received 1 percent support.

In today’s poll, Democrats 97 - 2 percent back Harris, while Republicans 96 - 3 percent back Trump. Independents are divided, with 49 percent backing Trump, 46 percent backing Harris, and 3 percent backing third-party candidates (1 percent backing Stein, 1 percent backing Oliver, and 1 percent backing Justice for All Party candidate Cornel West). One percent of independents volunteered someone else, 2 percent are undecided, and 1 percent refused to respond.

In a hypothetical two-way race, Harris receives 48 percent support and Trump receives 48 percent support.

Haley Voters for Harris wants Trump to remember what she said about him

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Haley Voters for Harris want Donald Trump and Nikki Haley to remember exactly what his former UN ambassador said about him during the Republican primaries.

The group wrote on X: “If Nikki Haley is going to stand on a stage with Trump, they should both remember what she has said about him. She stands by her comments.

“We agreed with her then. Nothing has changed. Can Trump take this kind of truth-telling on all the key issues?”

They followed that up with a greatest hits of Haley’s comments about the former president.

Please repost this.



If @NikkiHaley is going to stand on a stage with Trump, they should both remember what she has said about him. She stands by her comments.



We agreed with her then. Nothing has changed.



Can Trump take this kind of truth-telling on all the key issues? pic.twitter.com/kFt0zUqik7 — Haley Voters for Harris (@HaleyVte4Harris) October 23, 2024

Watch: Trump homeland security official says Trump quotes Hitler

Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:05 , Oliver O'Connell