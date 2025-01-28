Ruthless Trump executive order bans transgender service members from military as not ‘honorable’

Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

In a shockingly savage order Trump claimed that “the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology,” and baselessly claimed that trans people are both medically and morally unfit to serve.

“Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” his order reads. “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

The order noted: “Many mental and physical health conditions are incompatible with active duty, from conditions that require substantial medication or medical treatment to bipolar and related disorders, eating disorders, suicidality, and prior psychiatric hospitalization.”

LGBT+ advocacy groups Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign said in a statement toThe Independent they plan to sue over the order.

“We have been here before and seven years ago were able to successfully block the earlier administration’s effort to prevent patriotic, talented Americans from serving their country,” Lambda Legal Counsel Sasha Buchert said. “Not only is such a move cruel, it compromises the safety and security of our country and is particularly dangerous and wrong. As we promised then, so do we now: we will sue.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.