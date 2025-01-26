Trump expected to make decision on Lord Mandelson as ambassador this week

David Maddox
·3 min read
Trump expected to make decision on Lord Mandelson as ambassador this week

Donald Trump is expected to make a decision over Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US this week, State Department sources have said.

The Independent has been told the president is still “likely to reject” the credentials of the former business secretary, despite hopes being raised after Mr Trump said he likes Sir Keir Starmer “a lot”.

Concerns over Lord Mandelson’s links to China, his connection with the late Jeffrey Epstein, and his previous role as an EU commissioner have all been raised as reasons why Mr Trump could reject Lord Mandelson in an unprecedented move between the two countries.

He may, however, allow the former minister to take up his post but with conditions and “on a short leash”, sources added.

Lord Peter Mandelson has been nominated as UK ambassador to the US (PA Wire)
Lord Peter Mandelson has been nominated as UK ambassador to the US (PA Wire)

It also appears the White House is not keen to have a politician fill the role of UK ambassador to the US, with a briefing to The Sun on Sunday suggesting former foreign secretary David Miliband would also not be a good fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite his warm words about Sir Keir on Air Force One overnight, sources connected to the administration have insisted the move would also be a deliberate show of strength to the prime minister.

“I think he’ll reject them just to elbow Starmer and use it as an excuse to punch Labour,” one well-placed source claimed.

It had already been noted that six days into the administration Sir Keir is yet to receive a call from Mr Trump, while the US president has spoken to other world leaders.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One (AP)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One (AP)

Antagonism was said to have arisen from Labour’s decision to send 100 activists to the US to help Kamala Harris beat Mr Trump.

This happened shortly after Mr Trump had hosted Sir Keir and foreign secretary David Lammy for a private dinner, and was seen as a slap in the face for the Republican.

The nomination of Lord Mandelson has further inflamed matters after Sir Keir’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and national security adviser Jonathan Powell were both told on a trip to Mr Trump’s Florida home Mar-a-Lago that they did not want the former minister nicknamed “the Prince of Darkness”.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also strains over the Labour government’s plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and concerns over free speech in the UK raised by Mr Trump’s ally, X boss Elon Musk.

Alarmingly, many in Mr Trump’s inner circle were last week talking about looking for “regime change” in the UK.

But the prime minister will be pleased with Mr Trump’s overnight comments where he suggested he may make a trip to the UK for his first foreign visit.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Trump said the pair would have a phone call “over the next 24 hours”.

“I get along with him well. I like him a lot,” the president said of Sir Keir.

“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far.

“He’s represented his country in terms of philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.”

The UK government has previously dismissed the questions over Lord Mandelson’s status as “speculation”.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

    How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the

  • 'Horrifying' fire at California lithium battery plant sparks calls for new clean energy rules

    When a massive fire erupted at one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage facilities in Monterey County, it didn't just send a toxic plume of smoke over nearby communities — it cast a shadow of doubt over the future of California's clean energy industry.

  • Florida Republican urges Trump to spare some migrants under deportation plan

    Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) is urging President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to spare some migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean from being deported under the new administration’s immigration guidelines. The South Florida Congresswoman asked the acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman to continue “protecting” Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans who do not…

  • EU military chief says it would make sense to put European troops in Greenland, Welt reports

    The top European Union military official, Robert Brieger, said it would make sense to station troops from EU countries in Greenland, according to an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory. "In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station U.S. forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future," the chairman of the European Union Military Committee said.

  • Trump says inflation isn't his No. 1 issue. So what will happen to consumer prices?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, in his first network television interview after the election, Donald Trump said he owed his victory to Americans' anger over immigration and inflation, specifically the rising cost of groceries.

  • Trump’s Hiring Freeze Is Screwing Over Veterans

    The president is throwing the federal government, and the welfare of the men and women who fought for the nation, into chaos