Trump expected to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump is planning on pardoning former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, according to Axios.

The ex-governor served eight years behind bars for trying to sell Barack Obama’s senate seat following the former president’s 2008 election victory. In 2020, Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence.

Following his impeachment and removal from office, Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice NBC show in 2010.

The former governor, a Democrat during his time in office, backed Trump in the 2024 election and attended the Republican National Convention.

Blagojevich supported Trump after he was indicted in the New York hush-money case, comparing his own legal problems to Trump’s.

Rod Blagojevich had his sentence commuted by Trump in 2020. He’s now set to receive a pardon (AP)

“I love Trump more today than ever!” he wrote on social media at the time.

“When you’ve lived through it yourself, you recognize when they do it to someone else,” he added.

Trump was set to sign the pardon on Monday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the plans speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.

In addition to being convicted of trying to sell Obama’s senate seat, Blagojevich was also sentenced for attempting to extort a children’s hospital. He was convicted in 2011.

