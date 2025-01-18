Trump expected to survey Los Angeles-area wildfire damage next week

Seema Mehta
·2 min read
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump kicks off the California Republican Party convention on Fri. April 29, 2016, in Burlingame, California. (Photo By Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Presidenti-elect Donald Trump is expected to survey fire-damage in Los Angeles next week. (San Francisco Chronicle)

President-elect Donald Trump will likely visit the Los Angeles area next week to view the wildfire damage, he said on Saturday. The trip is expected to be his first outside the nation's capital after being inaugurated Monday.

“I will be, probably, at the end of the week. I was going to go, actually yesterday, but I thought it would be better if I went as president,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker in a phone interview. “It’s a little bit more appropriate, I suspect.”

Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

At least 27 people have died and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed during the catastrophic fires in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and surrounding communities. Asked whether he would sign disaster relief for the region after being inaugurated, Trump said his response will be conditioned to demand policy changes in California.

“We're going to be [looking] at it from a lot of standpoints,” he said. “We're going to be demanding that the water be released from the north into the lower parts of California.”

Asked whether he has spoken with Gov. Gavin Newsom, who Trump has called on to resign over his wildfire response, the president-elect said he had not.

Newsom’s office invited Trump to view the devastation last week.

The governor's office said that the president-elect’s transition team acknowledged receipt of the invitation but had not otherwise responded.

“As our invitation says, we hope Trump comes to California to see the devastation, to meet firefighters and survivors, and to get the facts instead of sniping from the sidelines,” the governor’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Times staff writer Taryn Luna in Sacramento contributed to this report.

