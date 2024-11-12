Trump eyeing China hawk Mike Waltz as national security adviser

Josh Marcus
·3 min read

Donald Trump has asked Republican Florida congressman Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser, multiple news outlets report.

“President-Elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second Administration soon,” Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the Trump transition team, told The Independent. “Those decisions will be announced when they are made.”

The Independent has contacted Waltz for comment.

Reacting to the reported offer, former Florida governor Jeb Bush praised Waltz on X as a “great choice” and a “patriot.”

If Waltz joins the Trump White House, he’ll confront a number of complicated national security issues, including Israel’s expanding regional war with Hamas and Lebanon, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and competition with China.

The highly influential position does not require Senate confirmation.

Mike Waltz is known as a sharp China critic (Getty Images for Concordia Summi)
Mike Waltz is known as a sharp China critic (Getty Images for Concordia Summi)

Waltz, a former Green Beret and policy adviser to Defense Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates, is known for advocating a tougher position towards Iran and China, a country which he argues is locked in a new Cold War with the U.S.

In 2023, Waltz introduced a bill calling for more U.S. cooperation with Indo-Pacific nations to counter Chinese and other “malign” influences in the Asia-Pacific region.

He has advocated for Europe to do more to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia and has called on the U.S. to define more clearly its objectives and timeline in supporting the country, deriding the current policy as a “blank check” to Ukraine.

“The Biden administration has neither explained the American objective in Ukraine nor his strategy to achieve it,” Waltz wrote in a Fox News op-ed last year. “Will American military spending continue until Ukraine has pushed Russia back to its prewar boundaries? Its pre-2014 boundaries? Or until the Putin regime collapses?”

Waltz has been a sharp critic of the Biden administration’s national security policy on issues like the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Chinese spying in the U.S. His wife, Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, served as Homeland Security Adviser in the Trump administration.

“I have never in my lifetime seen the world falling apart like it is under Joe Biden,” Waltz told Florida Politics in July. “We had a president who defeated ISIS, broke Iran, stood with Israel, always stood with our allies, made China pay. You didn’t see any spy balloons under President Trump, did you?”

He also claimed the military under Joe Biden was focused on “DEI” and “pronouns.”

After Trump won in 2024, Waltz told NPR the new administration has a strong “mandate” to return to the previous Trump administration’s policies on issues like the border.

He also called for more oversight of the Pentagon.

“We still have a Pentagon that cannot audit itself, despite years and years of trying the basics of understanding where every tax dollar goes,” he said. “It seems - I can go through the weapons systems. They just, over and over again, cost twice as much, deliver half as much and take twice as long as originally planned. And there is a whole slew of new technologies from Silicon Valley and elsewhere that are really chomping at the bit to help with our defense and security issues, and they can’t break through the bureaucracy.”

The Trump transition team has filled a number of key positions in recent days, choosing New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik to serve as ambassador to the UN, anti-immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy, Tom Homan his border czar, and former New York Republican Representative Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA.

Latest Stories

  • Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago

    After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece

    What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • Americans looking to move abroad after Trump's win flood Google

    Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • John Oliver Exposes Trump’s Likely Cabinet: ‘Oops! All A**holes’

    Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p

  • Melania Trump Is Expected to Snub White House Visit With Jill Biden

    Melania Trump is snubbing Jill Biden by skipping a traditional tea with the first lady, the Daily Mail reports. The once-and-future first lady is reportedly declining the Bidens’ invitation to join Donald Trump when he meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. CNN confirmed the report, citing sources who explained that she has a scheduling conflict related to her new memoir and that the decision is not yet final. The outlet added that Melania‘s move is a marker of her auton

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Americans Didn’t Vote for What Donald Trump Is About to Give Them

    For 40 years, Republicans have mixed populist rhetoric with plutocratic policies. Maybe this time, Americans will finally get wise to the con

  • Gallego defeats Lake in Arizona Senate race

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is projected to beat Republican Kari Lake in a consequential race for a seat in the Senate, dealing the former local news anchor her second straight electoral loss, according to Decision Desk HQ. Gallego, who has served in the House for nearly a decade representing a Phoenix-based seat, will succeed outgoing…

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Ukraine says it intercepts radio communications from North Korean soldiers in Russia

    Ukraine's military intelligence has intercepted what it claims are radio communications between North Korean soldiers in Russia, amid media reports of a massive troop buildup ahead of an attack in the Kursk region.

  • Social Media Users Not Thrilled Trump Is Giving Stephen Miller So Much Power

    Some people noticed the immigration hardliner's quotes echo comments made by Nazi leaders in the 1930s.

  • Trump is already wielding power and causing massive disruption

    President-elect Donald Trump is already flexing raw power, showing he may try to subvert Washington’s checks and balances and leaving foreign leaders scrambling to come to terms with his victory.

  • Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far

    President-elect Donald Trump is starting to fill key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.