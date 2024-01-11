Trump faces final shot in civil fraud trial to protect $370 million and NY business empire

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James will have a final chance to make their cases Thursday in a civil fraud trial that could see Trump permanently banned from running a business in the state and on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.

If James prevails, he could be rendered a tourist in the city and state where his name was once a by-word for conspicuous wealth and glamor. A lifetime ban on participating in New York's real estate industry, a five-year prohibition on getting bank loans in the country’s financial capital, and an order to cough up nearly $370 million in allegedly ill-gotten gains — James has asked for it all as an appropriate penalty for his purported fraud.

A Trump lawyer told Judge Arthur Engoron last week that the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner planned to make his own closing argument Thursday, but those plans appeared to collapse after Trump failed to agree to Arthur Engoron’s conditions, an apparent move by the judge to prevent political grandstanding.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at the New York State Supreme Court during the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization, in New York City on December 7, 2023.

More: Donald Trump due in federal, state courts as he campaigns the final week before Iowa caucuses

Trump has repeatedly signaled he cares deeply about the case, even as he also faces four separate criminal indictments.

He has attended the months-long trial several times when he didn't have to, and has railed against both James and Engoron as participants in a political witch hunt. Engoron ruled in September that Trump and others had committed fraud, and that Trump will lose his state business certificates, an outcome he called the “corporate death penalty.” An appeals court put the certificate order on hold.

"I think it must be killing him," said Michael D'Antonio, author of a Trump biography that portrays a man driven by the desire for wealth and publicity. "Until now, no one could nail down the truth about Trump's wealth or the Trump Organization because the records were privately held," D'Antonio said.

Story continues

Dig deeper: 'Fantasy world': Donald Trump faces New York trial Monday for damages after judge finds fraud in real estate empire

What is Trump accused of?

James brought the civil suit against Trump, his two adult sons, and other people and entities tied to his business empire. She alleged that he got unfairly favorable terms on loans and insurance by fraudulently inflating the value of his assets.

Unlike the broad fraud claim Engoron addressed in his September ruling using documents submitted before trial, the trial itself has centered on more specific fraud allegations, including insurance fraud and the issuance of false financial statements. It also concerns how much the alleged wrongdoing could cost Trump, his two elder sons, former executives, and several companies.

Related: Donald Trump loses challenge to gag order and fines in New York civil fraud case

Engoron made it clear in September that he views Trump's financial statements as highly dubious.

In the Trump's world, restrictions "can evaporate into thin air" and square footage is "subjective," the judge wrote. "That is a fantasy world, not the real world."

Trump has shot back in ways that signal the case has hit a nerve, including through social media and courthouse attacks on the judge and attorney general. "He called me a fraud, and he didn’t know anything about me!" Trump cried out from the witness stand when he testified in early November.

James has called for Trump to be held liable for nearly all of the $370 million, although significant portions of that bill should apply to both Trump and certain companies under his control, she says. Other defendants to be held liable for relatively small amounts.

Ongoing legal troubles

Although the stakes are high, Trump's civil fraud case barely scratches the surface of his legal woes.

The former president is facing another financial threat when a defamation damages trial starts up January 16 involving advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. A jury also found Trump civilly liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll in a separate proceeding in May.

Trump is also fighting in the courts to keep his 2024 hopes alive after the Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine secretary of state concluded he engaged in an insurrection through actions tied to the 2016 assault on the Capitol and is therefore disqualified from the presidency under the Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has has decided to hear the Colorado case in February.

More: The stakes in Trump's civil fraud case climb: What the former president stands to lose

And the former president is fighting criminal charges across four separate cases that target his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, alleged hush money payments to women during the 2016 campaign season, and alleged mishandling of classified documents.

None of it seems to have trumped his concerns over the outcome in his New York fraud trial. On Tuesday, he posted a series of videos on Truth Social decrying the case.

"We have an out-of-control attorney general" and the judge is "a Trump hater," Trump said. "I did absolutely nothing wrong, the opposite, did a great job."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump's New York civil fraud trial moves to closing arguments