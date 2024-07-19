Which Trump family members were at Donald Trump’s RNC speech?

The Republican National Convention was as much of a family affair for the Trump clan as it was a national political event, with several keynote speeches headed by the former president's close and extended family members.

Four of Donald Trump's five children were at the convention's final night on Thursday, and a few other Trump family members have been present on and off during the four-day-long event in Milwaukee.

The Trumps also had their spouses and children in tow. In all, over a dozen family members attended Thursday night when the Republican nominee gave his speech, including several of his 10 grandchildren.

Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president for a third time Thursday and thanked Americans for their support after he was injured and a man died in an assassination attempt at the former president's campaign rally last week. He also thanked his family, several of whom had made speeches recalling Saturday's assassination attempt.

Former First Lady Melania Trump, who has largely avoided public appearances during the 2024 campaign, made her entrance Thursday night and sat next to vice-presidential pick JD Vance. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, also made their debut, joining a parade of relatives to take their seats in the family box ahead of the keynote speeches Thursday. The pair were followed by Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, and by the two eldest Trump sons.

Donald Trump Jr., who has long been a spokesperson for his father, was one of four Trumps to give speeches at the convention. He gave his address Wednesday, just before Usha Vance and JD Vance took to the stage. Don Jr. is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, the holding company for all of Donald Trump's business ventures and investments.

Donald Trump’s oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, became the first of his grandchildren to give a campaign address when she joined her father, Don Jr., on stage Wednesday. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.’s fiancée, also spoke Wednesday.

Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric Trump, spoke the following night, while his wife, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump, gave her speech Tuesday night.

The youngest of Trump's children, Barron Trump, was not present, which Trump jokingly acknowledged in his speech when he thanked his family members by name during his speech Thursday night.

