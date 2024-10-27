I was with Trump fans that flooded the streets outside MSG with red hats. The scenes were weird even for NYC

Ariana Baio
·6 min read
Hundreds of people, from all across the US, waited for hours on Sunday morning to attend Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
Hundreds of people, from all across the US, waited for hours on Sunday morning to attend Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

It takes a special kind of person to make Midtown Manhattan feel deeply unsettling to any New Yorker.

But on Sunday morning, the typical chaotic energy of 34th Street was replaced with a more menacing vibe as groups of people donned Make America Great Again merchandise and screamed “U.S.A.” in the faces of passersby.

This is a town where street performers, strangers, crowds and a few unlucky downtrodden frequent the scenes, creating scenes unlike anywhere in the world. It’s why some are uncomfortable in the “craziness” of New York. Sunday’s pre-rally topped all of it.

One woman, wearing a bedazzled “MAGA” jacket, waved a selfie stick around and shouted, “New York is Trump country” around 9:30 a.m. Another woman, wearing a cheerleading uniform and shorts, kicked her leg into the air and screamed “Trump!”

The welcome sign in front of Madison Square Garden where Donald Trump held a rally on Sunday (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
The welcome sign in front of Madison Square Garden where Donald Trump held a rally on Sunday (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

A man impersonating North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un walked along barricades where hundreds of Trump supporters cheered and screamed hoping to get a photo. This is a man impersonating a dictator of a hermit kingdom. And he was getting cheers from the Trump crowd. In New York City.

The typical street vendors selling New York Yankees hats and “I Heart N.Y.” shirts were nowhere to be seen. Instead, folding tables of red MAGA hats and “We Heart Donald Trump” shirts lined the iconic midtown street.

As I walked down 33rd Street, hoping to talk to some people who traveled to New York City to attend Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden I couldn’t help but wonder: What on Earth is going on?

As soon as the former president announced he would be holding a massive rally at the iconic arena I knew I wanted to see who, if anyone, would show up for Trump in one of the bluest cities in the country.

A man impersonating North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un visits with Trump supporters waiting to get into MSG on Sunday (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
A man impersonating North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un visits with Trump supporters waiting to get into MSG on Sunday (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

Though this is his hometown, he is anything but welcome by most New Yorkers. When Trump was indicted in New York last year, residents took to the streets to celebrate the infamous real estate tycoon finally facing repercussions.

During his New York criminal trial, nearly no Trump fans showed up to support the former president. Some days there were single-digit people.

After his conviction, New York City residents laughed at the Trump supporters who took the train from Long Island, New Jersey or Connecticut to show up outside of Trump Tower for the former president.

A Trump supporter wears a cheerleading outfit and kicks her legs while screaming “Trump!” in Midtown Manhattan (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
A Trump supporter wears a cheerleading outfit and kicks her legs while screaming “Trump!” in Midtown Manhattan (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

I assumed his MSG rally would bring in some local supporters but I was shocked to experience the extent of it. Trump’s cult-like influence knows no limits, even in New York, where Trump is trailing Vice President Kamala Harris by 14 points.

Swarms of people in different versions of MAGA hats – bedazzled, camo, adored with pins – stood on 33rd and 34th Street between police barricades.

For three hours, I joined them, sticking out like a sore thumb in a black jean jacket sans MAGA hat. I chose not to identify myself as a reporter unless somebody asked to prevent any hostility.

There is a strong sense of camaraderie in these crowds. After all, everyone has one thing in common: their love for Trump.

One woman boasted that she had taken a red-eye from San Francisco to attend this rally. Once a group of people heard this, they cheered for the Californian and demanded a press photographer, who was passing by, take a photo of her as a reward.

The crowd of Trump supporters lined up at 9:30 am on Sunday to wait to enter MSG at noon (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
The crowd of Trump supporters lined up at 9:30 am on Sunday to wait to enter MSG at noon (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

In the three hours we waited to get into MSG, I watched a group of young men go from strangers to friends. They bonded over their love for conservative Instagram meme pages.

“Communist-ala Harris,” was one of the more popular jokes.

In this group, the more outrageous a person’s outfit is, the louder they scream for Trump, the more vulgar language used to describe Democrats – the more welcome you are.

That may be why there is an eerie undertone standing with this crowd. It’s the unpredictable energy that can go from singing “God Bless the U.S.A.” to violently storming the U.S. Capitol in a matter of hours.

After roughly three and a half hours, the police began moving us toward the MSG entrance. Energized MAGA lovers started shouting “U.S.A.”, “Fight, fight, fight” and “Trump!” as they squeezed past whoever they could to get to the front of the crowd.

Everyone seemed to ignore the piles of trash, blankets and lawn chairs that people who camped out overnight just left for others to clean up.

Piles of blankets, food, lawn chairs and other trash were left outside of MSG by Trump supporters who camped out overnight (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
Piles of blankets, food, lawn chairs and other trash were left outside of MSG by Trump supporters who camped out overnight (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

We were forced to wait for another 30 minutes outside the front of MSG as ushers, volunteers and law enforcement officials tried to create an organized line for security. Their plan involved creating three different corrals of people and slowly allowing them through security.

One man turned to me to tell me his experience attending a Trump rally in Pennsylvania in 2016 that he described as “being surrounded by the smartest people in the world.”

Finally, after waiting for hours in chilly weather with a group of the most energetic people I’ve ever met, we got to security – who then abruptly kicked me out for having a camera with me (something that was not on Trump campaign’s “do not bring” list).

So I made the most of my time and went back onto 33rd Street to talk to the supporters who were hopeful to make it inside. I walked along the barricades holding Trump supporters on 32nd Street but as soon as a group saw my New York press pass they began booing me.

One man waved me down but just wanted to know his chances of getting inside.

A group of Trump supporters waved flags and cheered for people who were lining up to get into Trump’s MSG rally (Ariana Baio / The Independent)
A group of Trump supporters waved flags and cheered for people who were lining up to get into Trump’s MSG rally (Ariana Baio / The Independent)

As I walked back down Fifth Avenue ,swarms of Trump supporters, who were too late to make it inside, took to the streets to show their support. Red hats bobbed and weaved through the crowd and more Trump merch street vendors circulated.

I watched what seemed like average New Yorkers (judging from their walking pace) swivel their heads around, giving side-eye to the mass of Trump supporters.

Finally, a normal scene - New Yorkers annoyed with tourists.

Latest Stories

  • JD Vance’s Latest Trump Line Left Jake Tapper Laughing During Brutal CNN Interview

    Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all

  • The Washington Post Snuck In an Endorsement After All—From Its Humor Writer

    The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar

  • Michelle Obama’s Emphatic Message to Male Voters Left Some Calling for Her in the White House

    Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think

  • Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Blasts 'Pathetic' Trump In Explosive Takedown

    The coaching icon questioned the GOP nominee's character and asked if people would want their "kids to act like he does."

  • Hochul says Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally is a ‘white flag of surrender’

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she thinks the Madison Square Garden rally former President Trump is hosting Sunday is a “white flag of surrender.” “I think he’s waving the white flag of surrender,” Hochul said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here.…

  • Wisconsin’s critical Senate race devolves into bitter feud as GOP targets partner of gay senator

    Sen. Tammy Baldwin seemed to be in a comfortable spot in August.

  • Kevin O’Leary Spars With CNN Over ‘Undemocratic’ Harris

    Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now

  • Trump's Madison Square Garden event begins with crude jokes and denunciations of critics

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is finally getting his Madison Square Garden moment.

  • Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech

    Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.

  • Who is Barron’s best friend Bo Loudon? Trump’s young gun, Mar-a-Lago nepo baby and conservative influencer

    He’s a close confidant of the youngest Trump heir and barely old enough to vote. ‘Trump’s Young Gun’ Bo Loudon has been tasked with a very special role: to help land Gen Z, James Liddell writes

  • Billy Graham granddaughter blesses out Donald Trump, calls him a ‘megalomaniac’

    "I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”

  • Trump floats ending the federal income tax. Here’s what that would mean

    After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.

  • Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secretive military base southeast of the Iranian capital that experts in the past have linked to Tehran's onetime nuclear weapons program and at another base tied to its ballistic missile program, satellite photos analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show.

  • ‘It’s astonishing:’ Fetterman likens Trump’s impact in Pennsylvania to Taylor Swift

    Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with The New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…

  • Analysis-Will Trump's unbridled rhetoric cost him the US election?

    GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) -With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk". In the countdown to the Nov. 5 election, the former president is campaigning in a way that some political commentators say could lose him precious votes against his Democratic rival, Harris, in what could be one of the tightest contests for the White House in history.

  • Trump Said He Brought Supplies To Storm-Ravaged Georgia. There’s No Evidence He Did.

    The former and would-be future president's visit also required dozens of local police officers for security, diverting them from storm cleanup.

  • NC man wins $1 million for signing Elon Musk petition. Why the checks may be short-lived

    The petition explains that signers favor the constitutional rights to free speech and bearing firearms.

  • Putin says Moscow will respond if West helps Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia's defence ministry was working on different ways to respond if the United States and its NATO allies help Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range Western missiles. The 2-1/2-year-old Ukraine war has triggered the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War, and Russian officials say the war is now entering its most dangerous phase. Russia has been signalling to the United States and its allies for weeks that if they give permission to Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles, then Moscow will consider it a major escalation.

  • A down-ballot candidate from the right throws a wrench into the Indiana governor's race

    Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's bid to become governor of Indiana seemed fairly straightforward until he got the running mate he didn't want: a pastor and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who finessed his way onto next month's ballot. Micah Beckwith, a podcaster from the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville, where he leads Life Church, secured enough delegate support to upend the lieutenant governor nomination process at this year's state GOP convention and become Braun's running mate.

  • Is the US about to fall to authoritarianism? Here’s what crises in history tell us | Opinion

    From the violent Shays Rebellion to the Jan. 6 insurrection, American democracy has been tested several times. | Opinion