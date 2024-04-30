Trump fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating gag order in hush money trial

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial fined the former president on Tuesday for defying a gag order and warned that further violations could result in jail time.



Judge Juan Merchan held the 77-year-old Trump in contempt of court for breaching an order that he not publicly attack witnesses, jurors or court staff and their relatives.

Merchan fined Trump $1,000 each for nine specific violations of the gag order, and instructed him to remove seven "offending posts" from his Truth Social account and two from a campaign website by Tuesday afternoon.

The judge also warned the former president that he could be sent to jail if he continues to violate the gag order.

"Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment," Merchan said.

The judge delivered his order before testimony resumed in Trump's historic trial on charges of falsifying business records to pay hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges, and his required attendance in court is limiting his time on the campaign trail less than seven months before his likely election rematch with President Joe Biden.

(AFP)



