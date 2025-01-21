Afternoon Update: Trump’s flurry of executive orders; national cabinet on antisemitism; and AI takes on the Oscars

Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony in the president’s room of the US Capitol.

Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony in the president’s room of the US Capitol. Photograph: Melina Mara/AP

Donald Trump has officially returned to the Oval Office, signing a flurry of executive orders that included pardoning about 1,500 defendants charged in the US Capitol attack and a crackdown on immigration.

The 47th president also withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement for a second time, exited the World Health Organization, then rolled back two trans and gender-identity rights orders that Joe Biden signed on his first day in office.

Hugo Lowell wrote from the Guardian’s Washington bureau that Trump’s return was a carefully choreographed display of brute force. Meanwhile, social media debate centred Elon Musk’s was-it-or-wasn’t-it fascist-style salute.

Fashion highlights of the Trump inauguration included Ivanka’s bag, men in black and Melania’s “dark Maga” vibe – specifically her boater hat, so wide-brimmed her triumphant husband was forced to air kiss her in celebration.

“Donald Trump … [claimed] Americans split the atom when that honour belongs to Nelson’s most famous and favourite son Sir Ernest Rutherford.”

The Nelson mayor, Nick Smith, said he would invite the US ambassador to New Zealand “so we can keep the historic record on who split the atom first accurate”.

Research has found people who are living with diabetes and taking medications found in weight-loss jabs have a reduced risk of developing a range of conditions from clotting disorders to chronic kidney disease.

Two leading contenders for Oscars this year – The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez – used artificial intelligence in the editing suite. Will it affect their chances of winning?

