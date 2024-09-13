Trump gave Harris a shocking two-word compliment after the debate

Donald Trump whispered a surprise two-word compliment to Kamala Harris about her debate performance when the pair found themselves face-to-face yet again hours later at Ground Zero.

In what marks only their second time ever meeting in person, the two candidates were reunited on Wednesday morning as they both attended the 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York City.

The political rivals cordially shook hands – while President Joe Biden stood close by and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to play mediator.

Trump then cupped his hand around Harris’s ear and offered her a surprising compliment on her debate performance.

“Good job,” he said, according toThe Daily Beast.

The compliment marked a shift in relations from less than 12 hours earlier.

At the start of the presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night, the vice president immediately strode over to her Republican rival, put out her hand, and offered him well-wishes. “Nice to see you. Have fun,” he replied.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shook hands for a second time in 12 hours at Ground Zero (REUTERS)

But the civil start spiraled as Trump spewed his usual attack lines and lies, including false claims that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison” and that Haitian migrants are eating pet dogs and cats in Ohio.

Harris, meanwhile, was seen laughing at the outrageousness of some of his remarks.

Following the debate, Trump declared that the event was “rigged” and “unfair” because it was “three on one” – while boasting that it was his “best debate ever” and that he “won.”

The former president gazed up at the sky as others bowed their heads at Ground Zero (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Republican allies, veteran GOP pollster Frank Lutz and an ABC News flash poll of viewers say Harris actually “won” the debate.

Even prior to the debate, Trump was known for his name-calling of Harris, including having called her “weak,” “dumb as a rock,” “lazy” or – in one bizarre moment – “beautiful” like former first lady Melania Trump.

But the former president’s rare compliment on Wednesday was quickly undermined when he was snapped inappropriately winking and smiling at photographers and gazing up at the sky while others bowed their heads at the ceremony, which commemorated the loss of thousands of lives in the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks.

Trump was also heckled for his lack of attendance at the New York memorial event other years.

“Where were you for 20 years? I’ve been here. Where were you?” one person called out.