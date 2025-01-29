Trump Will Use Gitmo to Detain 30,000 Rounded-up Migrants

Donald Trump has revealed that he is opening up Guantanamo Bay to house as many as 30,000 dangerous illegal migrants.

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo Bay to detain the worst people threatening America,” the president said on Wednesday. “That’s a tough place to get out of,” he added.

Gitmo has been used as a temporary detainment center, but Trump’s announcement suggests a massive expansion of the remote island facility. It was used to house terror suspects captured after the September 11 attacks.

This story will be updated.