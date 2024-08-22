Trump Goes Off The Rails In Midnight Attack On 'Highly Overrated Jewish Governor'

Donald Trump fired off an angry middle-of-the-night attack on “highly overrated Jewish Governor” Josh Shapiro after he spoke out against the former president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Trump said Shapiro ― who, as Pennsylvania’s governor, has no foreign policy role ― “has done nothing for Israel and never will.”

“Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social just after midnight. “I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it’s not even close.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social
He also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris “hates Israel” and hopes “that it will fail.”

Critics slammed the former president for a post many said was brimming with antisemitism:

