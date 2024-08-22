Trump Goes Off The Rails In Midnight Attack On 'Highly Overrated Jewish Governor'

Donald Trump fired off an angry middle-of-the-night attack on “highly overrated Jewish Governor” Josh Shapiro after he spoke out against the former president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Trump said Shapiro ― who, as Pennsylvania’s governor, has no foreign policy role ― “has done nothing for Israel and never will.”

“Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social just after midnight. “I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it’s not even close.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social Comedy Central

He also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris “hates Israel” and hopes “that it will fail.”

Critics slammed the former president for a post many said was brimming with antisemitism:

"The Highly overrated Jewish Governor" Wow! That's pretty racist.



Trump thinks Jewish people only care about Israel, he doesn't see them as Americans who care about healthcare, pro-choice, gun control, etc. pic.twitter.com/ufcWDy0Bgp — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 22, 2024

I know it's passé to think Trump's rhetoric matters, but Trump has said multiple obviously antisemitic things over the years, including just now. Imagine if a Democrat started a screed by referring to someone as that "overrated Jewish Governor." It would be headline news. — Steven White (@notstevenwhite) August 22, 2024

Trump calls Governor Josh Shapiro: “Highly overrated Jewish governor”



This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/sT1b78GiRo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 22, 2024

After purporting to fight antisemitism by claiming Josh Shapiro was snubbed by Kamala for being Jewish, Trump now refers to Shapiro as "the highly overrated Jewish governor": pic.twitter.com/JNVjD3Waef — Nurit Baytch (@NuritBaytch) August 22, 2024

“Highly overrated Jewish governor…” My Jewish friends here, please stop asking how I could vote Dem this year. This person is the leader of your party. pic.twitter.com/9ixQLm59iU — Sandi Ⓥ ✡️🇮🇱 (@DemSandiL) August 22, 2024

There is an intelligent way to discuss things decisions made from the Trump era like moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords



Instead we get this nonsense and phrases like “highly overrated Jewish governor”



He can’t even talk about his own legacy coherently pic.twitter.com/gMnznSNzne — Jeremy Louis (@JeremyLevine92) August 22, 2024

Golda Meir would have something to say about that… https://t.co/nTGaxpWDlF — Gregg Kilday (@gkilday) August 22, 2024