Trump got his first black eye with Matt Gaetz. His next problem? Pete Hegseth

Eric Garcia
·4 min read
President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

President-elect Donald Trump notched his first major failure on Thursday when Matt Gaetz, his embattled nominee for attorney general, withdrew his nomination.

The Gaetz nomination was always going to end poorly for Trump. No amount of arm-twisting could get the former congressman, who was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, over the line with the Senate.

The fumble shows that Trump grossly misread his mandate. In an election so clearly about reducing prices and frustration with the Democrats, he decided to go full ultra-MAGA. House Republicans felt the need to run interference for Trump and Gaetz; Senate Republicans played coy even as they knew the nomination was doomed.

On top of that, as more ballots are counted from the general election, the less Trump can say that he has an overwhelming mandate. Yes, he won every swing state. But it looks like he narrowly won the popular vote. Decisive victory? Sure. Landslide win? Not exactly.

And this is even before Trump is officially president. Imagine the whiplash that everyone in Washington will experience once he actually enters the White House.

But Trump does not seem to have learned anything from this ordeal. Within hours of Gaetz rescinding his nomination, the president-elect had nominated Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to lead the Department of Justice.

Trump’s selection of Bondi makes perfect sense. In 2016, when many Republicans gave mealy-mouthed support to Trump or said they “support but don’t endorse the nominee,” Bondi gave a fire-breathing speech at the 2016 Republican National Committee calling to imprison Hillary Clinton. She leads the America First Policy Institute’s legal branch and served as a legal adviser during Trump’s first impeachment trial. She even campaigned for Trump in Gastonia, North Carolina during the final weekend of the 2024 election campaign.

Bondi won her first election in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave alongside Senator Marco Rubio, a sign that Florida was shifting from becoming a swing state to the MAGAritaville that it is now. Now Rubio is poised to become Trump’s secretary of state.

Both candidates will likely be easily confirmed. Bondi is a bog-standard conservative lawyer beloved by MAGA who appears to have no personal skeletons in her closet, and Rubio will likely get many Democrats to support his confirmation out of deferance to a fellow senator.

That does not mean that all of Trump’s nominees will be easy to confirm. His nomination of Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman who became an enthusiastic supporter of Trump, to be Director of National Intelligence already received criticism from many, including Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations. Gabbard has proven a controversial choice, not least because of a meeting she once held with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Republicans will also likely face criticism if they vote to confirm Robert F Kennedy Jr, the environmental lawyer-turned-vaccine conspiracist, to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

But by far the biggest headache will be the confirmation process for Pete Hegseth, the Fox News pundit whom Trump tapped to be his Secretary of Defense.

Aside from the fact that Hegseth lacks the conventional experience to lead the department, this week, news emerged about a 22-page police report where a woman accused him of blocking her from exiting a room, taking her phone and then sexually assaulting her. Hegseth has denied the allegations, and says that the encounter between him and the woman — with whom he later entered into a settlement agreement — was entirely consensual. The fact that he paid money to the woman has raised eyebrows, however. His attorney says the payment was made because Hegseth feared the woman would file a lawsuit, which would lead to him being fired from Fox.

Under normal circumstances, such revelations would immediately disqualify a cabinet nominee, let alone for one as vital as Secretary of Defense. The same types of senators reluctant to confirm Gaetz — such as Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and others — might wince at voting for someone like Hegseth. This coterie might also feel more emboldened to block him after they successfully iced out Gaetz.

And despite Trump’s grumbling about potential recess appointments, the Senate Republican conference might be inclined to oppose him adjourning the Senate in reality — lest a potential future President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or President Josh Shapiro invoke the same authority under a Republican-controlled Senate one day in the far future.

But of course, Trump has found ways to wriggle out of a bind in the past. Proof positive? On Friday, his sentencing for his New York guilty verdict was postponed indefinitely.

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet

    Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Laugh-Out-Loud Response To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Gig

    The New York Democrat used a brutal metaphor to describe her far-right Republican colleague.

  • Bob Woodward’s Laugh At CNN Question About Donald Trump Says It All

    The famed Watergate reporter did expand on his answer. But his initial response didn't really require him to.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Busts 'Dips**t' Eric Trump For 'Threatening' A U.S. Ally On Video

    The late-night host showed off a moment where an interview overseas with a son of the president-elect suddenly "took a turn."

  • Melania Trump could be largely OOO as First Lady

    Donald Trump is known for abandoning political and societal norms and expectations, but his wife is also often choosing to be unburdened by what has been the traditional role of the first lady.

  • Trump Picks Runner-Up for AG After Sex Scandal Doomed Matt Gaetz

    President-elect Donald Trump announced a second attorney general nominee after a sex scandal and fierce opposition from his Republican colleagues doomed Matt Gaetz’s bid. In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump said he was “proud” to announce Pam Bondi as his next pick. Bondi has yet to publicly respond to her attorney general nomination, but Gaetz gave kudos to Trump on a “stellar” selection in a tweet.

  • Musk, Ramaswamy Eye Five-Day Office Week for Federal Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — President-elect Donald Trump’s picks to lead the newly formed task force to review government spending — said they will push for eliminating work-from-home policies for federal workers, an idea that could spark clashes between the new administration and government employee unions.Most Read from BloombergTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger

  • Here's the role every Trump family member will have — or won't have — in the White House

    Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.

  • Will Grover Cleveland's Second Term Foreshadow Trump's Future?

    The only president before Trump to win, lose, and win again ended up decimating his own party during his second term.

  • Opinion - Donald Trump and the tyranny of the uninformed

    This election wasn’t about policy. It was about fundamental principles — and voters knew exactly what they were voting for. Or did they?

  • Trump's Top Dog Elon Musk Makes MTG Top DOGE in Congress

    Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc

  • CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’

    CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i

  • Here's who Donald Trump could pick for attorney general after Matt Gaetz's flame-out

    Donald Trump heads back to the drawing board for attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration. Here are some candidates.

  • Trudeau expected to announce temporary GST break on some items, NDP says

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce on Thursday a temporary GST break for certain essential items to help ease affordability pressures.

  • Exclusive: Former babysitter to RFK Jr.'s kids speaks about sexual assault allegation

    Trump's nomination of RFK Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary has put a spotlight back on Eliza Cooney’s allegations of sexual abuse.

  • Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration as Donald Trump's attorney general

    Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.

  • Putin touts Russia's new missile and delivers a menacing warning to NATO

    The new ballistic missile fired by Russia struck a military-industrial facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, but its real mission was delivering a deadly new message to NATO.

  • New Brunswick First Nations can claim title over privately owned land: court

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick court has found that First Nations can seek title to vast areas of privately owned land in the province, but to do so they have to go through the Crown rather than the companies that own it.

  • German ex-leader Merkel says she felt sorrow at Trump's comeback and recalls awkward non-handshake

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt “sorrow” at Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was “a competition: you or me.” In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Merkel said that Trump “is a challenge for the world, particularly for multilateralism.” Merkel worked with four American presidents while she was German chancellor.

  • Trump has made millions hawking merchandise. Now he could face conflicts of interest

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump hawked apparel and keepsakes promoting his presidential bid in what experts ABC spoke with characterized as an unprecedented effort to commoditize his political platform. As the former president prepares to return to the Oval Office, experts warned that the opaque structure of the companies that produce these items could create fresh conflicts of interest for Trump -- with few public details about who Trump is in business with and how much he profits. "We've never seen a president merchandise like this," said Jordan Libowitz, a vice president at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group.