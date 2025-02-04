Trump got what he wanted with the Canada and Mexico tariff pauses — even if he didn't get that much

Katherine Li,Huileng Tan
Updated ·4 min read

  • Canada and Mexico have secured a 30-day reprieve on tariffs from President Donald Trump.

  • In exchange for a pause, the countries agreed to boost border security and curb illegal activities.

  • A 10% tariff on Chinese goods was not delayed, prompting retaliatory tariffs on the US.

US President Donald Trump has just shown the world how the Art of the Deal works.

In a matter of days, Trump threatened three key partners — China, Canada, and Mexico — with tariffs over illegal immigration and fentanyl. The threats paid off for the short term: He got a temporary deal with Canada and Mexico.

"President Trump has started his second term with his tariff guns blazing, and so far it has worked extremely well in achieving his policy goals," Rajiv Biswas, the CEO of Asia-Pacific Economics, a Singapore-based research firm, told Business Insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Trump, using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, imposed a 25% tariff on most goods from Canada and Mexico.

The tariffs were initially set to take effect on Tuesday. But after an early morning stock market downturn on Monday, talks with Canada and Mexico resulted in a 30-day tariff delay.

In exchange for the pause, Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to its northern border to curb illegal activities. Canada agreed to a set of initiatives targeting drug trafficking, money laundering, and border security.

"Mexico and Canada have immediately capitulated to the threat of US tariffs and agreed to enforce tougher border security measures, which is what President Trump had clearly requested them to do weeks ago, even prior to his inauguration," Biswas said.

The US is trading off, too

While Trump's deals with Canada and Mexico may have been swift, the tradeoff is ill will toward the US in both countries and uncertainty in the international trade order.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The trade rules are valuable because they create a predictability and certainty for countries and for companies that do business in North America and in the world," said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Fore­­­ign Relations. "And to mess with those rules for no good reason is truly irresponsible."

"He has no evidence to show he is able to use tariffs to achieve significant concessions, economic or otherwise," he added.

Some experts said the agreements could have been achieved without threatening tariffs.

"Using the issues around fentanyl and illegal immigration to justify a trade war is somewhat bizarre," said Romel Mostafa, an assistant professor in economics and public policy at the Ivey Business School in Ontario. "It seems like we put the cart before the horse here, which is we basically went into this tariff imposition and counter-tariffs and then came to the discussion table."

Alden said the agreements are "not in the slightest" a significant concession because the Mexican government has long had an interest in cracking down fentanyl smuggling and better controlling its border. As for Canada, he pointed to data from the US Customs and Border Protection showing that the northern neighbor accounts for 0.2% of US border fentanyl seizures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The bigger question is whether potentially we could come back again a month later and there could be other demands coming in," Mostafa said of Trump's actions.

China retaliates

While Canada and Mexico have secured brief reprieves from Trump's tariffs, China hasn't. Blanket tariffs of 10% on Chinese goods took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

China hit back swiftly, announcing tariffs on a range of US goods, including coal, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, and agricultural machinery.

"The US's unilateral imposition of tariffs seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," China's Finance Ministry said in its tariffs announcement. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US."

ADVERTISEMENT

China has said fentanyl is the US' own problem and that Beijing would challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

"The US needs to view and solve its own fentanyl issue in an objective and rational way instead of threatening other countries with arbitrary tariff hikes," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Trump is taking the same brinkmanship approach to China, said Alex Capri, an international trade specialist and a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore's business school.

"Trump will take the same approach to China and I think Beijing will, in fact, welcome this transactional way of doing business," Capri said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Stocks from automakers to retailers feel pressure from tariff threats

    Companies in a wide range of industries saw their stocks come under pressure Monday on Wall Street because of tariff threats from President Donald Trump. Automakers, technology companies and retailers all fell as the U.S., Mexico, Canada and China wrangled over tariffs. Trump said over the weekend that 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico would go into effect Tuesday, though he has given the nations a 30-day reprieve.

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau

    U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f

  • American booze to stay in LCBO, Starlink deal intact as U.S. pauses tariffs: Ford

    Ontario will pause all retaliatory measures against the United States now that the threat of tariffs has been put on hold for a month, Premier Doug Ford said Monday.

  • 'We won't come back': Canadian snowbird in Florida says | Canada Tonight

    When Canadian snowbird Suzan Leuenberger first heard about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, she said she felt 'betrayed.' Leuenberger, who has been spending her past few winters in Florida, says due to the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., she won't be going back to Florida.

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reveals What GOP Lawmakers Secretly Say About Elon Musk

    The Texas representative urged Republicans to say publicly what they’ve said behind the scenes.

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • CNN Host Abby Phillip Does Darndest To Inform Lawmaker That GOP Lied, And It's Kinda Funny

    CNN's Phillip tried so hard to assure Rep. Nicole Malliotakis that she was spouting a falsehood perpetuated by Trump.

  • Opinion - With chaos reigning supreme, Trump’s honeymoon is already over

    Donald Trump's chaotic transition to the White House has already led to a series of mistakes, including freezing federal spending and blaming a plane crash on DEI policies, further dividing the nation and increasing his disapproval rating to 46 percent.

  • Donald Trump Just Bungled Elon Musk’s Name. Again.

    Fox News aired the awkward moment.

  • CNN Reveals What Americans Think of Trump’s Tariffs Plan

    CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten warned viewers on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central that President Donald Trump’s tariffs polling numbers are “Horrible!” Mediaite reported. The president imposed a 25 percent tariff against trading partners Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on goods from China, before hitting pause on the Mexican tariffs. This policy has been received with widespread criticism and will result in temporary “pain” for consumers, by Trump’s own admission. Enten joined CN

  • Ecuador president announces 27% tariff on Mexican goods

    Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced on Monday that his government will apply a 27% tariff on Mexican goods in an effort to promote fair treatment for his country's companies. In a post on X, Noboa said he favors more exchange of goods with other countries, including a potential free trade deal with Mexico, "but not when there is abuse." Last year, Ecuador and Mexico broke off diplomatic relations after Noboa ordered a raid on the Mexican embassy to arrest a former Ecuadorean vice president.

  • ‘Any Evidence?’: Vance Confronted About Claim That Biden Banned White Air Traffic Controllers

    Vice President J.D. Vance was cornered on Fox News Sunday after he claimed that his Democratic predecessors ordered the Federal Aviation Administration “not to hire” white people. Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo on this weekend’s broadcast of Sunday Morning Futures, Vance claimed that Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama prevented white candidates from seeking air traffic controller jobs with the government. “There have been a number of lawsuits from people who would like to become air traff

  • Trump Put on Spot About Murdoch Feud With Billionaire Feet Away

    President Donald Trump got to air grievances about The Wall Street Journal editorial board’s sniping at him Monday—right in front of its owner Rupert Murdoch. The president was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether his decision to pause plans for 25-percent tariffs on Mexico was spurred by the stock market’s reaction to his trade war or negative coverage from Murdoch’s paper. “Was that partially related to the market reaction and a criticism from Mr. Murdoch’s own newspaper, he called i