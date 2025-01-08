Trump’s Greenland MAGA Guy Turns Out to Be Drug Dealer, Local Press Say

Leigh Kimmins
·2 min read
Donald Trump
Carlos Barria / REUTERS

The man shown in a video posted by President-elect Donald Trump to Truth Social pleading for the U.S. to buy Greenland is a convicted drug dealer, according to local media reports.

Taking to his social media site, Trump shared a clip of the heavy-set bearded man barking at the camera whilst wearing a MAGA cap. “Denmark is taking advantage of us too much,” he told Trump representatives who were recording him after a chance meeting. “Buy us! Buy Greenland! We don’t want to be colonized by the Danish government anymore.”

Timmy Zeeb is a convicted criminal. / Truth Social / Donald Trump
Timmy Zeeb is a convicted criminal. / Truth Social / Donald Trump

This endeared the man to Trump, who said: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added a vow to protect the Danish territory from the “vicious outside world,” saying: “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

But Danish media reported that Trump might want to think again as the man featured in the clip, Timmy Zeeb, is known to authorities for all the wrong reasons. Zeeb is a convicted drug dealer, violent criminal, and serial offender, according to Danish media outlets DR News and B.T.

DR News reported that way back in 2009, the unofficial Greenland spokesman actually escaped from prison. Ten years later he was sentenced to four years in one of Greenland’s largest cannabis cases.

In 2018, he was also outed as the ringleader of a significant hashish smuggling operation. Police confiscated 4 million kroner, the equivalent of more than $500,000, from him.

Zeeb said that his criminal past doesn’t prevent him having an opinion on the hot topic of Trump’s reported interest in purchasing the huge territory north of Canada.

Don. Jr poses with Greenlanders on Tuesday. / Truth Social
Don. Jr poses with Greenlanders on Tuesday. / Truth Social

Greenlandic police describe him as a figure involved in “crimes dangerous to people.” And although not a crime, Zeeb had a swipe at Americans in the video—calling them “too fat.” This was perhaps missed by Trump due to Zeeb’s heavy accent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s team have been contacted about the video, but did not immediately respond. It comes after Donald Trump Jr. touched down on the territory after his father suggested it was an “absolute necessity” for the U.S. to have “ownership and control” of it.

“As someone who has traveled to some fascinating places across the globe as an outdoorsman, I’m excited to stop into Greenland for a little bit of fun this week,” Don Jr. told Fox News Digital in a report published Monday. Don Jr visited the world’s biggest island on Tuesday, accompanied by MAGA hangers-on including right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Not a 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

    WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapped back Tuesday at Donald Trump's escalating claims that Canada would be better off if it became the 51st state, and has called for an in-person meeting with premiers in Ottawa next week to address this country's relationship with the United States.

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • Melania Trump Is 'Glad to Have a Babysitter for Donald' as Elon Musk Hangs Around Mar-a-Lago, Source Says (Exclusive)

    Multiple sources close to the Trump family tell PEOPLE that Melania has not minded having Musk in her orbit, with one insider predicting that she may find her own way to partner with the tech billionaire

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Canada posts nine straight months of trade deficit, surplus with US widens

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.

  • Migrants left stranded in troubled resort as Mexico disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Canada as a 51st state? Republicans would never win another general election

    Canada as the 51st state would doom the Republican Party. If Donald Trump cannot understand he’s taunting useful U.S. allies with annexation threats, he could at least follow his electoral instincts.

  • Trump Goes Easy on Tariffs After CEOs Pay Homage

    President-elect Donald Trump’s aides have suggested that the MAGA chief will row back slightly on his campaign promise of sweeping tariffs on all imports entering the U.S., according to the Washington Post. Trump campaigned on aggressive tariffs despite many economists’ warning about subsequent price increases for American consumers. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told WaPo that they will only cover critical imports. Industries deemed vital to national and economic security will now

  • Trump rips Biden’s offshore drilling restrictions: ‘I’ll unban it immediately’

    President-elect Trump blasted President Biden’s decision to block oil drilling across large swaths of the U.S.’s coastlines, saying he will “unban it.” “It’s ridiculous; I’ll unban it immediately,” Trump said during an interview Monday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. However, it’s not totally clear whether he’ll be able to do so. During his previous…

  • Canadian dollar jumps on Trudeau and tariff reports

    The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.

  • Pope Francis Trolls Trump With D.C. Archbishop Appointment

    Pope Francis, 88, still has some tricks up his sleeve. The pontiff has appointed a sharp critic of Donald Trump to be the next archbishop of the nation’s capital—just in time for the president-elect’s return to office. That cardinal, Robert McElroy, has been a vocal defender of migrants and was publicly critical of Trump during his first term. He famously urged parishioners in 2017 to be disruptors of Trump’s anti-migrant agenda.