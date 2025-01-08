Trump’s Greenland MAGA Guy Turns Out to Be Drug Dealer, Local Press Say

The man shown in a video posted by President-elect Donald Trump to Truth Social pleading for the U.S. to buy Greenland is a convicted drug dealer, according to local media reports.

Taking to his social media site, Trump shared a clip of the heavy-set bearded man barking at the camera whilst wearing a MAGA cap. “Denmark is taking advantage of us too much,” he told Trump representatives who were recording him after a chance meeting. “Buy us! Buy Greenland! We don’t want to be colonized by the Danish government anymore.”

Timmy Zeeb is a convicted criminal. / Truth Social / Donald Trump

This endeared the man to Trump, who said: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.”

He added a vow to protect the Danish territory from the “vicious outside world,” saying: “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

But Danish media reported that Trump might want to think again as the man featured in the clip, Timmy Zeeb, is known to authorities for all the wrong reasons. Zeeb is a convicted drug dealer, violent criminal, and serial offender, according to Danish media outlets DR News and B.T.

DR News reported that way back in 2009, the unofficial Greenland spokesman actually escaped from prison. Ten years later he was sentenced to four years in one of Greenland’s largest cannabis cases.

In 2018, he was also outed as the ringleader of a significant hashish smuggling operation. Police confiscated 4 million kroner, the equivalent of more than $500,000, from him.

Zeeb said that his criminal past doesn’t prevent him having an opinion on the hot topic of Trump’s reported interest in purchasing the huge territory north of Canada.

Don. Jr poses with Greenlanders on Tuesday. / Truth Social

Greenlandic police describe him as a figure involved in “crimes dangerous to people.” And although not a crime, Zeeb had a swipe at Americans in the video—calling them “too fat.” This was perhaps missed by Trump due to Zeeb’s heavy accent.

Trump’s team have been contacted about the video, but did not immediately respond. It comes after Donald Trump Jr. touched down on the territory after his father suggested it was an “absolute necessity” for the U.S. to have “ownership and control” of it.