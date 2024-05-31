Trump guilty on all counts in hush money trial — what happens now?

Former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 presidential campaign Thursday in a historic trial that saw a former U.S. president face criminal charges for the first time. Yahoo News National Correspondent Andrew Romano explains what to expect as the current presumptive Republican presidential nominee awaits sentencing.

Video Transcript

A Manhattan jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

This is the first time in US history.

A former president has been found guilty of any felony.

So we're in uncharted territory.

Here's what we know so far.

First, what could Trump's punishment be sentencing will take place on July 11th and the decision will be up to judge Juan.

The maximum sentence is four years imprisonment but could also include a combination of fines, probation or house arrest.

But it's unlikely that any prison sentence would take effect prior to election day next.

Can Trump continue to run for president?

The short answer is yes, there's nothing in the constitution to stop him from running for a second term or serving as president as a felon and as the presumptive Republican nominee.

There's currently no reason to believe he'll drop out or be replaced finally.

Is this over after sentencing, the trial will be done, but Trump has the right to appeal and is expected to do so.

In the meantime, he faces more than 50 counts in three other upcoming criminal trials as this story develops.

Yahoo News will have the latest.