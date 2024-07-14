Trump gunman used ‘America’s rifle’ in assassination attempt

The semi-automatic rifle used in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump is a weapon known as “America’s rifle” which is commonly used in mass shootings.

The AR-15, which is banned in several states, has an effective range of between 500 to 800 yards. Thomas Michael Crooks is believed to have shot at the former president from 150 yards away before being killed by police snipers.

Lightweight, deadly, and easy to mass-produce, it can be customised with scopes and other accessories that can turn even a novice gunman lethal.

The civilian version of the army’s M16, it can fire heavier and lighter rounds, such as .22-calibre and .308-calibre, but most commonly fires a 5.56-millimetre round.

The AR-15 was created by Eugene Stoner, a former marine and one of the world’s leading small-arms experts, in his garage in the early 1960s.

Donald Trump Jr poses with an AR-15

Its first iteration was the Colt Armalite Rifle-15 Sporter, which was marketed to hunters. Despite a patented system allowing for rapid fire and reloading, along with a 20-round magazine, it failed to catch on among those who preferred large-calibre hunting rifles.

It was outlawed in the mid-1990s as part of the federal assault weapons ban but re-entered the market in 2004, when the Republican-controlled Congress let the ban lapse.

Since then, it has surged in popularity amid concerns about crime, becoming a symbol of second-amendment rights and the most ubiquitous weapon in the US. Donald Trump Jr once posed with an AR-15 decorated with an image of Hillary Clinton behind bars.

“These are the guns the Republican party – and Trump – want to protect,” Stephen King, the novelist, said on social media in the wake of the Trump rally shooting.

Everyone knows its silhouette

“Everyone knows the silhouette of that image,” Cameron McWhirter, author of American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15, told The Guardian last year.

“If you’re for it, you put it on your bumper sticker on your car. If you put a symbol of it with a line through it on a sign, then you know what you’re saying right away.”

The sale and possession of AR-15-type rifles, and other semi-automatic weapons, is banned in nine states: Washington, California, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois and Delaware.

It was used in the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017, in which 59 people were killed, and the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that left five dead in November 2022.