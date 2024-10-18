Trump, Harris both pragmatic towards IMF, World Bank: IMF chief

STORY: ::October 17, 2024

"Elections are always the right of the people in a country. The right of the American people to select their president at the front. What we have been doing over the last years is to try to understand why in the United States, but also around the world, there is that impetus for more protectionism for reliance on industrial policy."

"My experience with the US any administration has been always very positive. The US is very pragmatic. It brings a can do attitude. It is demanding and I like that it demands from these institutions to perform. In the case of capital increase, the capital increase only became possible when the World Bank took a number of measures that made the performance of the bank stronger. So from that perspective, I think we can see the same very practical, pragmatic attitude in the future."

Georgieva told Reuters in an interview that it was up to the American people to choose their leader on Nov. 5, and that she has had a positive experience working with current and past U.S. administrations, including former President Trump's.

As global finance leaders gather in Washington next week for IMF and World Bank annual meetings, a huge question on their minds will be the future of U.S. leadership at the institutions given the close contest between Republican candidate Trump and Democratic candidate Harris.

Georgieva presented a more sanguine view of potential U.S. election outcomes.

"My experience with the U.S. - any administration - has been always very positive," Georgieva said. "The U.S. is very pragmatic. It brings a can-do attitude. It is demanding, and I like that."

She worked with the Trump administration as the CEO of the World Bank in 2018 to land a $13 billion capital increase, and later, as head of the IMF, to channel rapid COVID-19 relief financing to struggling economies across the world.