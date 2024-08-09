Trump and Harris to debate on ABC; Trump says he wants two more

STORY: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris have agreed to a debate.

Set for September 10 on ABC, it will be the first face-to-face matchup between the rivals in what polls show is an extremely close race.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump appeared publicly for the first since since Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate:

"I think it's very important to have debates..."

Trump said he wanted additional debates on Sept. 4 and Sept. 25 that would air on Fox and NBC.

He had previously suggested he might back out of the ABC debate, which was scheduled before Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate less than three weeks ago.

After Trump’s comments, Harris spoke to reporters before leaving Michigan:

"I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10, I'm looking forward to it. I hope he shows up."

An Ipsos poll published on Thursday found Harris had widened her lead over Trump.

She leads Trump 42% to 37%, compared to a 37% to 34% lead over Trump in late July.

Echoing a recent attack line from his campaign, Trump criticized Harris for not doing a press interview since she replaced Biden on the Democratic ticket.

"She can't do an interview. She's barely competent."

Trump has conducted a steady stream of media interviews, though they are usually with friendly, right-leaning outlets and reporters.

Trump announced his Thursday news conference in the morning on his social media platform, and only a select group of reporters were given the advance notice needed to travel to his Florida resort in time.

Reuters was not extended an invitation.

Harris told reporters Thursday she wants to schedule a sit-down interview 'by the end of the week.'