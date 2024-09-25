Trump-Harris Debate Goes Completely Off The Rails In Seth Meyers' Spoof
Clever editing saw Seth Meyers “moderate” a second presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday’s “Late Night.”
Meyers’ team cut snippets from the first Trump-Harris head-to-head alongside the comedian’s probing questions and responses.
And some of Trump’s spoofed answers were even wilder than what he said in the real one-on-on, such as his (fake) nicknames for sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his view on wife Melania Trump’s new memoir.
Watch the video here:
And Meyers’ monologue here: