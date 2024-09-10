Trump-Harris debate live updates: Stage set for pivotal showdown in tight presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for the first time on Tuesday for the ABC News presidential debate.

It is the only debate the two have scheduled and comes at a critical point as polls show a neck-and-neck race with just eight weeks until Election Day.

The two will face off on key issues starting at 9 p.m. ET. The debate will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.





Latest Developments





Sep 10, 1:57 PM

Gold Star father, retired general among those representing Harris in spin room: Official

Gold Star father Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun Khan was a Muslim Army captain who was killed during the Iraq War in 2004, will be among the surrogates supporting Harris in the spin room at the debate, a campaign official confirmed to ABC News.



Khan garnered national attention after he delivered a blistering speech attacking Trump at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.



Harris will also be supported in the spin room by retired Brig. Gen. Steven M. Anderson, according to the campaign official. NBC News first reported Khan and Anderson's roles as Harris surrogates in the spin room.



-Fritz Farrow, Grabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie





Sep 10, 1:33 PM

Trump campaign spokesperson says he’s not engaged in traditional debate prep

Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said Tuesday morning on ABC News Live that Trump "does not do traditional debate prep" and reiterated that he has been campaigning and engaging in policy discussions instead.



"I would say that the president does not do traditional debate prep. He's on the campaign trail constantly. We see him in key battleground states every week, joined by tens of thousands of patriots," she said. "We know that he does tough interviews, both nationally, locally."



"That's truly how he prepares for these debates, having those conversations every day. He's ready to step back into the White House," she continued. "We also know that he prefers to have those policy discussions, and he's been doing that with elected members in Congress like Matt Gaetz, with former Congress member Tulsi Gabbard and others -- very similar to what he did to prepare for that first debate against Joe Biden. He has prepared in a similar way again, just by getting out there and talking every day to voters and talking to media."



-ABC News' Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh





Sep 10, 1:30 PM

Harris not 'underestimating' Trump ahead of debate: Source

Just hours away from the debate, a campaign source is setting expectations that Harris is not "underestimating" Trump's ability to debate, and that it would be a "mistake" to do so.



The Harris team expects Trump to be "good" at debating, stressing that Trump has done this more than anybody else, while it will be Harris's first presidential debate.



The Harris campaign is "happy to get under [Trump's] skin," and they hope that bringing former Trump officials into the spin room later this evening will accomplish this.



On a campaign call last night, a source said Harris is ready for any version of Trump that shows up -- whether it's the presidential Trump, the more mellow Trump during the Biden debate or a more aggressive version.



-ABC News' Selina Wang













Sep 10, 1:08 PM

8 hours until the Harris-Trump ABC debate, here is how to watch tonight

The consequential Harris-Trump face-off will air live tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.



ABC News Live is available on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV devices, YouTube, Tubi, the ABC app, and ABC.com.



ABC News Digital and 538 will live blog the latest from the debate stage with coverage, analysis and fact checks.



SiriusXM users can listen to the debate on Channel 370.



The prime-time pre-debate special, "Race for the White House," will air at 8 p.m. ET and stream on ABC's platforms.



Read more here.





Sep 10, 1:44 PM

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand on key issues

Harris and Trump are facing off at a pivotal time, with just weeks until Election Day and days before some states begin the early voting process.



Hot-button political issues that are likely to be discussed by Harris and Trump include the economy and inflation, immigration, reproductive rights, and crime and gun violence.



Foreign policy and the state of democracy are also expected to come up.



Read more here.





Sep 10, 12:46 PM

Biden to watch debate from New York

President Joe Biden will be watching the debate from New York, where he's going to be for 9/11 memorial events, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.



"The president will definitely be watching," she said in Monday’s briefing.



Jean-Pierre wouldn't give details on any conversations about the debate between Harris and Biden or whether he's given her any takeaways from his own last face-off with Trump, but she said the president was "very proud" of Harris.



"What I can say is, that he'll be watching, he supports, obviously, the vice president, is very proud of her, and I just don't have anything else to add," she said.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden holds up Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's hand during a campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 2, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

- ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett





Sep 10, 12:58 PM

5 things to watch in the high-stakes Harris-Trump faceoff

Harris and Trump square off Tuesday at what could be their only presidential debate, setting high stakes for an event expected to be viewed by millions of Americans and a key sliver of undecided voters. Here’s what to look out for.



Can Trump stay focused on policy? Staying on message on his four-year economic record is key, while veering into personal attacks would be counterproductive, allies told ABC News.



Harris has dual goals: make the case for herself as someone who would be a capable president and get under Trump's skin. How will she introduce herself to undecided voters?



Read the rest of the five things to watch for in the debate here.





Sep 10, 12:05 PM

Walz fundraising email says 'Trump is sure to talk about his twisted version of freedom'

Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, previewed the vice president's upcoming debate with Trump in a fundraising email on Tuesday morning -- contrasting their campaign's message on the economy and freedom with Trump's platforms.



"She's going to show everyone watching what this movement is all about: supporting families like yours and mine and building a future where everyone has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead," the email reads. "Donald Trump is sure to talk about his twisted version of freedom," Walz claimed in the email.

PHOTO: Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign stop at Laborfest, Sept. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

-ABC News' Isabella Murray

Click here to read the rest of the blog.