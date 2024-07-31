Trump-Harris Showdown: ITN Rushes Doc to Channel 4 About Their ‘Battle for America’

Naman Ramachandran
·2 min read

ITN Productions is set to deliver a timely documentary for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 titled “Trump v Harris: The Battle for America,” scheduled to air on Aug. 7.

The 60-minute special aims to examine the anticipated face-off between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who is poised to secure the Democratic nomination.

Channel 4 commissioned the project shortly after Harris announced her presidential bid. Channel 4 News anchor Matt Frei will present the documentary, which promises to delve into Trump and Harris’s history as political rivals. The program will feature interviews with politicians from both sides of the Atlantic and assess the current mood of the U.S. electorate through on-location filming in key swing states.

The film is being produced, edited and will be aired within 17 days.

Ian Rumsey, ITN’s managing director of Content, said: “This is a fascinating and important story. ITN Productions specializes in high-quality documentaries, often delivered at great speed – and this programme will give a detailed sense of the choice facing voters in the United States.”

Jeremy Daldry, ITN Productions deputy head of U.K. factual and executive producer, added: “As soon as Kamala Harris entered the field, the U.S. presidential race was turned on its head. Our film reflects the drama of U.S. politics today with original journalism and analysis.”

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs and specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “Never has U.S. politics felt more exciting or consequential than the last few weeks and Channel 4 is delighted to have ordered this reactive quick turnaround Matt Frei fronted documentary exploring the race to the White House.”

