Trump and Harris spar over economy and abortion at start of first debate
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are facing each other on the debate stage night for the first and possibly the last time.
The former president reportedly "laughed a deflated kind of laugh" in the uncomfortable exchange.
Eighteen-year-old Barron Trump’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business allegedly began by meeting his school’s once outspoken anti-Trump dean.Interim dean J.P. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an October 2020 open letter warning business leaders of then-President Donald Trump’s “threat” to “our republic.” The letter included over 1,000 signatories from business schools across America, including from Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Columbia. Profe
A CNN panel discussion broke down into a war of words amid a spat between panelists about whether Trump “protects and projects the idea of white supremacy.”The heated exchange took place on Monday night’s airing of NewsNight with Abby Phillip, which included guests including David Urban, Keith Boykin, Ana Navarro, Brian Stelter and Madison Gesiotto participating in the talk ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate.Things took off after Urban, a former Trump strategist, argued that the Republican c
Former Rep. David Jolly said Trump "has no ground to gain," leaving him with just one strategy.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
"I didn't know any better," the conservative host told her audience.
Hilarity ensued over the former president's latest stumble.
Melania Trump’s promotional activities for her new book took a turn for the wackadoodle Tuesday with a video in which she raised the possibility that the attempt to assassinate her husband was actually some kind of conspiracy.“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” the former first lady says in the clip. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is defin
"William is the most courageous and inspirational person I've met," Fred Trump III tells PEOPLE of his son, after recently alleging that Donald said severely disabled people "should just die"
Donald Trump’s ear that was injured in July’s assassination attempt appears to be just fine after all—at least according to a reporter who had an unusually intimate encounter with it.New York Magazine reported Monday that, in a sit-down interview at Mar-a-Lago, the journalist Olivia Nuzzi got a very detailed look at Trump’s right ear—the one he infamously bandaged up for the RNC—and declared that it appeared to be “normal” and “fine.” “An ear had never appeared to have gone through less,” wrote
Americans “deserve to be told that there’s a maniac on the loose," wrote Donald Trump's niece.
They need to "just step it down a little bit," said Michael Steele.
Laura Ingraham, the Donald Trump-defending Fox News host who has disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris over the grave sin of hugging, claimed Monday that she already knows what will happen during Tuesday’s presidential debate, anticipating a string of “lies” not by the chronically truth-averse Trump, but Harris.Ingraham, who earlier this year gave Trump unsolicited tips before his debate against President Joe Biden, provided him with essentially the same advice, saying he should “keep his cool
A 78-year-old Trump rants nonsensically, demonstrating an inability to hold a thought, and it's deemed 'a jumbled answer'? C'mon. The man is unfit.
The allegedly resurrected person was playing Trump in practice, The Telegraph initially reported.
The "Late Show" host has a plan for ducking Trump's goons if the former president wins.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Monday criticized Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor’s “high school debate” strategy while trying to defend Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud.On AC360, Taylor was pressed about Trump’s latest false declaration over the weekend about massive fraud in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in ballots.“He’s lying about this in Pennsylvania. There’s no widespread election voter fraud. There’s no evidence of it in mail-in ballots. People just discount this. It’s like a
UPDATE, 1:08 PM: “This machine sues fascists.” Jack White said he was going to take Donald Trump to court for using his music, and today, with a tribute to the late great Woody Guthrie, he has. In a jury trial seeking complaint filed Monday in federal court in New York, the musician and his White …
Jessica Leeds testified that Donald Trump groped her on an airplane in testimony for E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse trial.