Trump and Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll from New York Times/Siena College

One last temperature check by the New York Times and Siena College ahead of Election Day shows Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in a tied race.

The final NYT/Siena College poll out Friday shows Trump and Harris tied for the popular vote 48% to 48%.

The survey of 2,516 likely voters nationwide took place from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, with a margin of error plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

The latest poll suggests the race has drawn even closer since the Times/Siena College's previous poll taken in early October, which showed Harris had a three-point lead over Trump, though the change is within the margin of error.

"A high-profile debate, two attempts on (Trump’s) life, dozens of rallies across seven battlefield states and hundreds of millions spent on advertisements have seemingly done little to change the trajectory of the race," the Times reported.

Things to keep in mind about polling

The margin of error describes how accurately we can count on the survey results being representative of the entire population.

When a candidate's lead is "inside" the margin of error, it is considered a "statistical tie," according to Pew Research Center.

Pew has also found the majority of pollsters have changed their methods since the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, where Trump's performance was significantly underestimated.

