Trump and Harris vie for marginal gains during last weekend before US elections

Donald Trump faced harsh criticism for violent remarks targeting a high-profile Republican supporter of Kamala Harris on Friday as the candidates held rallies in critical Rust Belt battleground states four days before the climax of a volatile US presidential campaign. Meanwhile, the growing polarisation in politics and media give rise to fears for violence in the run-up to the elections and beyond.

Last weekend before US elections sees race heading for a nail-biting finale

"This guy is going to win," screams the man. He is wearing a black baseball cap with the inscription: "Trump 2024 - Make America Great Again." Loud rock music blasts from a loudspeaker in his backpack. He is carrying a Trump-lookalike puppet, wearing a read cap and a shirt with "45" and "47" pointing at Trump being the 45th US President, and, so he hopes, the 47th as well.

But it won't be without a fight, says the Trump-fan, who does not give his name. He stands out in the cheerful Halloween crowd of witches, pirates, Darth Vaders and zombies that populate the streets of central Philadelphia.

"They're gonna play with us. There's gonna be a cyber attack. The internet may go down. It's bad."

But the passers-by in this predominantly Democrat-voting stronghold hardly pay attention to him.

Most of them probably don't care. Pennsylvania was one of the US states where early voting was encouraged.

Swing states

According to CBS news, as many as 65 million Americans had voted before 31 October – five days ahead of Election Day.

“We’ve seen this over the last month,” says Leckrone, who calls Pennsylvania probably the most important "swing state".



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Abortion debate puts women voters at the centre of US election race

US voters brace for 'dangerous moment' as election looms

Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery US presidential debate