Trump, Harris, Walz and Vance campaign in Wisconsin as election week heats up
With election week in full swing, Wisconsin sees major campaigns from Trump, Harris, Walz and Vance, emphasizing its critical role.
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she thinks the Madison Square Garden rally former President Trump is hosting Sunday is a “white flag of surrender.” “I think he’s waving the white flag of surrender,” Hochul said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here.…
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward Vice President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
Harry Enten said the GOP presidential nominee could make "history" with an occurrence that hasn't been seen in two decades.
"I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”
GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) -With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk". In the countdown to the Nov. 5 election, the former president is campaigning in a way that some political commentators say could lose him precious votes against his Democratic rival, Harris, in what could be one of the tightest contests for the White House in history.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's bid to become governor of Indiana seemed fairly straightforward until he got the running mate he didn't want: a pastor and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who finessed his way onto next month's ballot. Micah Beckwith, a podcaster from the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville, where he leads Life Church, secured enough delegate support to upend the lieutenant governor nomination process at this year's state GOP convention and become Braun's running mate.
The former first lady launched into a bleak diatribe about New York that the facts do not support
The president delivered remarks at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event in Pittsburgh.
The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar
“Notwithstanding last-minute attempts to expose Trump for the danger he is, the networks are late to the game.” | Opinion
VICTORIA — The result of British Columbia's election will come down to the wire on Monday when absentee ballots are counted after a tally of mail-in votes failed to resolve a handful of undecided races.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin seemed to be in a comfortable spot in August.
As the Liberal party is being ripped apart over whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should stay or go, a controversial star of his former Cabinet shares her thoughts for the first time. Author of "Reconciling History," Jody Wilson-Raybould joins The West Block.
Despite right-wing accusations, he’s always been a devout patriot. His words show he hopes America vindicates his faith, Eric Garcia writes
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Democratic Georgia prosecutor who brought charges against former President Donald Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, faces a rare Republican challenger in her bid for reelection in the state’s most populous county.
Texas is one of 21 states that bans political apparel in or around voting locations
After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.