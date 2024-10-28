Trump, Harris, Walz and Vance campaign in Wisconsin as election week heats up

Reuters

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) -With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk". In the countdown to the Nov. 5 election, the former president is campaigning in a way that some political commentators say could lose him precious votes against his Democratic rival, Harris, in what could be one of the tightest contests for the White House in history.