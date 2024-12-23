Trump hints at keeping TikTok in the U.S. 'for a little while'

STORY: ::December 22, 2024

::Phoenix, Arizona

::Trump hints at opposing a

TikTok exit from the U.S.

"So we got the highest vote ever for a Republican candidate, we won by 36 points with young people. That never happens. A Republican loses by 36 or 40, so I'm going to have to start thinking about TikTok. I think we're going to have to start thinking, because, you know, we did go on TikTok, and we had a great response. We had billions of views, billions and billions of views. They brought me a chart, and it was a record, and it was so beautiful to see, and as I looked at it, I said, 'Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's comments before a crowd of conservative supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, were one of the strongest signals yet that he opposes a potential exit of TikTok from the U.S. market.

The U.S. Senate passed a law in April requiring TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest the app, citing national security concerns.

TikTok's owners have sought to have the law struck down, and the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case. But if the court does not rule in ByteDance's favor and no divestment occurs, the app could be effectively banned in the United States on Jan. 19, one day before Trump takes office.

It is unclear how Trump would go about undoing the TikTok divestiture order, which passed overwhelmingly in the Senate.