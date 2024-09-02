Trump Hits Back With Statement of Support From Some Gold Star Families

Donald Trump on Sunday shared statements from some families of the soldiers who died during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul as the former president faces increasing criticism over his visit with the families to Arlington National Cemetery.

Allegations arose last week that a member from the Trump campaign was involved in a physical altercation with an official from the cemetery who was attempting to stop the campaign filming in a restricted section of the site. The Trump campaign has denied the allegations, despite cemetery and defense officials confirming an incident took place.

Trump shared a statement from the Trump campaign to his Truth Social page Sunday, describing it as a “MUST READ AND WATCH.”

Army Confirms Trump Staffer ‘Pushed’ Woman Who Works at Arlington Cemetery

Trump also took to X for a longer statement Sunday, in which he thanked “the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, are no longer with us.”

Trump thanked the family for “saying you wanted me to stand with you at Arlington National Ceremony, and take pictures, that it was your request, not mine, but it was my Great Honor to do so.”

He added, “I WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita, posting video of the families messages to X, added, “Enough said ….”

I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,… pic.twitter.com/ewkbVniBC0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

In the group statement, seven of the 13 families that were with Trump hit back at Kamala Harris after she criticized his involvement with the controversy, claiming he “disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.” The families said they invited Trump to be there and that Harris lacks “empathy and basic understanding.”

The group statement says, in part: “We, the families of the brave service members who were tragically killed in the Abbey Gate bombing, are appalled by Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent attempts to politicize President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery. President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children’s deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political ploy.”

Mark Schmitz, father of Marine lance corporal Jared Schmitz, said in one video: “Why did we want Trump there? It wasn’t to help his political campaign. We wanted a leader. That explains why you and Joe didn’t get a call.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

